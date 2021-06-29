checkAd

Builders FirstSource to Acquire WTS Paradigm, LLC, a Software Solutions and Services Provider for the Building Products Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  35   |   |   

Transaction accelerates annual billion dollar digital opportunity for Builders FirstSource and advances its strategy to invest in innovative digital solutions that help customers build more efficiently

Paradigm’s technology will drive efficiencies and productivity in the building supply chain, enhancing Builders FirstSource’s portfolio of value-added products and services

Enhanced digital solutions are expected to improve customer satisfaction and drive growth and operating efficiency for Builders FirstSource’s distribution business

DALLAS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDR) (“Builders FirstSource”), today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WTS Paradigm, LLC (“Paradigm”), a software solutions and services provider for the building products industry, in a cash transaction valued at approximately $450 million. The acquisition is an important step forward in Builder FirstSource’s strategy to invest in innovative digital solutions that will help its customers build more efficiently. Paradigm serves hundreds of customers, including manufacturers, retailers, dealers, homebuilders and remodelers and is expected to generate revenue of approximately $50 million in 2021.

President and CEO of Builders FirstSource Dave Flitman said, “Purchasing Paradigm is an important step in advancing our digital strategy to create significant construction process efficiencies through prudent investments in innovative technologies. Home construction lags far behind other major industries in the adoption of modern tools that can save time and money and reduce waste. Our unmatched scale, industry relationships and technical knowledge uniquely position us to increase the adoption of digital solutions across a fragmented customer base. Paradigm’s powerful technology platform provides us with an enhanced customer value proposition, helping fuel long-term growth by establishing a leadership position in digital solutions for homebuilders.”

Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Paradigm specializes in technology, software development and consulting services that help manufacturers, retailers and homebuilders in the building products industry boost sales, reduce costs and become more efficient. Paradigm offers its customers a simplified process for configuring, estimating and manufacturing complex products with many options, such as windows and doors. Importantly, acquiring Paradigm will enhance Builders FirstSource’s digital capabilities and align with the company’s broader vision to provide digital solutions that solve pain points at every step in the homebuilding process. Builders FirstSource plans to continue to invest in the core Paradigm Omni configuration technology, which also powers a newer product: Paradigm Omni for Homebuilders, a virtual design technology that reduces friction and improves efficiency.

