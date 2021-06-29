Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Notice Relating to Updates on Phase 2 Expansion at Jacobina and Construction of the Odyssey Project and Wasamac Project

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the market close July 29, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast on July 30, 2021, at 9:00 am ET.

Concurrently with the operational and financial second quarter results, the Company will also provide a detailed update on the Phase 2 expansion of the Jacobina mine as well as an update on the construction of the Odyssey underground project at Canadian Malartic along with certain other progress updates on development projects and exploration. Furthermore, the Company expects to announce the results of the feasibility update on the Company’s wholly-owned Wasamac project in Quebec in advance of its second quarter results, and plans a separate detailed presentation conference call and webcast relating to the project development soon after the announcement.