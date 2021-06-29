checkAd

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $12 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  44   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to raise approximately US$12.0 million through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,036,327 common shares (or common share equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,036,327 common shares, at an effective purchase price of US$2.973 per common share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants have an exercise price of US$2.848 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue pipeline development, advance business development activities and for general working capital purposes.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the common shares to be issued to the investor within ten business days and have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 80 days after today in the event of a “full review” by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $12 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus