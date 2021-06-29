InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces $12 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates as well as manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor to raise approximately US$12.0 million through the issuance of an aggregate of 4,036,327 common shares (or common share equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,036,327 common shares, at an effective purchase price of US$2.973 per common share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and associated warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The warrants have an exercise price of US$2.848 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue pipeline development, advance business development activities and for general working capital purposes.

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the securities may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

Under an agreement with the investors, the Company is required to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission covering the resale of the common shares to be issued to the investor within ten business days and have the registration statement declared effective as promptly as practical thereafter, and in any event no later than 80 days after today in the event of a “full review” by the Securities and Exchange Commission.