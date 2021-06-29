checkAd

Arbutus Biopharma and Antios Therapeutics Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate AB-729 in Combination with ATI-2173 in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  36   |   |   

MENDHAM, N.J. and WARMINSTER, Pa., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination of Arbutus’ proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi therapeutic, AB-729, Antios’ proprietary active site polymerase inhibitor nucleotide (ASPIN), ATI-2173, and Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate), for the treatment of subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

ATI-2173, AB-729 and Viread will be evaluated in combination in a single cohort in the ongoing Antios Phase 2a ANTT201 clinical trial. The multi-center, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose cohort will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and antiviral activity of the combination of ATI-2173, AB-729 and Viread. This cohort is expected to initiate in the second half of 2021. Antios will be responsible for the costs of adding this single cohort to its ongoing clinical trial. Arbutus will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of AB-729.

“This collaboration with Antios advances our efforts to position AB-729 as a potential cornerstone therapeutic in future HBV combination regimens and reflects our conviction that a combination of agents with complementary mechanisms of action is needed to cure chronic HBV,” stated William Collier, Chief Executive Officer at Arbutus.”

Greg Mayes, Chief Executive Officer of Antios said, “ATI-2173 has, to date, demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile and sustained on- and off-treatment antiviral responses as a monotherapy in patients with chronic HBV. We believe that its unique mechanism of action and early evidence of clinical activity may position ATI-2173 as the backbone of a once-daily curative regimen in combination with other agents for chronic HBV. Our collaboration with Arbutus will test that hypothesis in combination with AB-729, an RNAi drug candidate, and Viread, a nucleotide analogue.”

About the Combination Clinical Trial Cohort

The combination clinical trial cohort will include 10 subjects with chronic HBV infection assigned 8:2 to active drug (ATI-2173+AB-729) or matching placebos. The active drug (ATI-2173+AB-729) or placebo will be administered in combination with 300 mg of Viread (equivalent to 245 mg of tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). ATI-2173 and Viread will be administered once a day for 90 days. AB-729 will be administered by subcutaneous injection at Day 28 and Day 90. Following this 90 day treatment period, subjects will be followed-up for safety and sustained antiviral responses for 6 additional months.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arbutus Biopharma and Antios Therapeutics Announce Clinical Collaboration Agreement to Evaluate AB-729 in Combination with ATI-2173 in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection MENDHAM, N.J. and WARMINSTER, Pa., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Antios Therapeutics, Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) today announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus