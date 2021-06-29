checkAd

Auddia Inc. Announces Release and National Launch of Flagship Auddia App Ahead of Schedule

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

National Launch of Subscription Based Commercial Free Radio Officially Began June 28, 2021Significant Artificial Intelligence Advancements Allow for Expedited National RolloutBOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Auddia Inc. …

National Launch of Subscription Based Commercial Free Radio Officially Began June 28, 2021

Significant Artificial Intelligence Advancements Allow for Expedited National Rollout

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the immediate availability of its flagship Auddia app in the AppStore. The Android version will be released later this week ahead of Lakes Media widely marketing the national launch of Auddia over the air commencing on July 5, 2021. The Company's significant AI advancements that were recently announced now allow for it to expedite its full national launch and rollout ahead of its previous guidance.

Jeff Thramann, the founder and executive chairman of Auddia, commented, "Launch of the Auddia App represents the culmination of an incredible amount of vision, innovation, dedication and persistence across the entire Auddia team. Courage never quits, and I could not be prouder of the steadfast resilience our team displayed in achieving this remarkable milestone. It is invigorating to be at the forefront of changing a massive industry that represents such an enormous growth opportunity. Radio dominates all other audio platforms in time spent listening by a large double-digit percentage lead, yet they are the only major content platform to not deliver a premium subscription product that allows their consumers to avoid commercials and personalize content. The Auddia App changes this paradigm, it delivers freedom from commercials and choice of content to radio listeners for the first time, and we fittingly launch going into Independence Day."

Michael Lawless, CEO of Auddia, commented, "Unlike what we reported in previous broadcast partner announcements, due to the significant AI advancements we recently announced, we are no longer running trials on individual apps as part of a beta launch that leads into a national launch. Rather, we are accelerating our deployment schedule and moving directly to the launch of the Auddia app. Lakes Media stations are already active on the platform and will be followed shortly by Amaturo Sonoma Media and other partnerships we hope to announce in the coming weeks. The change in strategy is related to not only the jump in accuracy and efficiencies associated with our core AI platform, but also to the enthusiasm of independent broadcasters that is exceeding initial expectations. The launch of the Auddia App is an incredible milestone and we look forward to reporting metrics around early results of consumer adoption over the next quarters."

Seite 1 von 3
Auddia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auddia Inc. Announces Release and National Launch of Flagship Auddia App Ahead of Schedule National Launch of Subscription Based Commercial Free Radio Officially Began June 28, 2021Significant Artificial Intelligence Advancements Allow for Expedited National RolloutBOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Auddia Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Smart Announces $228M in Series D Financing to Expand America's Access to Pooled Employer Plans
Kidoz Partners with Singular to Provide Kid-Safe Attribution
KULR to Showcase Recycling and Prototype Battery Transportation Solutions at 11th Annual Battery ...
Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Eskay Mining Commences its 2021 Drill Campaign on Its 100% Owned Consolidated Eskay Precious ...
EnviroLeach Provides Update on Recovery of Platinum Group Metals from Catalytic Converters
USAT Capacity Solutions Named 2021 Innovator of the Year
International Millennium Mining Corp. Announces Name Change and Stock Option Grant
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Appoints Lithium Expert and Veteran Geologist, Robert D. Marvin, P.geo ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Silver X and Latitude Silver Announce Closing of Business Combination
Portland Fire & Rescue Selects BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
ROK Resources Announces Second Closing of The Note Financing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
CAT Strategic Metals Completes Mapping and Sampling and Drone Mag Survey at Rimrock Gold-Silver ...
Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.06.21
Auddia Inc. Announces Major Technology Advancements in Artificial Intelligence with New Audio Content Processing Methodology