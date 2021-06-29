Auddia Inc. Announces Release and National Launch of Flagship Auddia App Ahead of Schedule

National Launch of Subscription Based Commercial Free Radio Officially Began June 28, 2021Significant Artificial Intelligence Advancements Allow for Expedited National RolloutBOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Auddia Inc. …

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced the immediate availability of its flagship Auddia app in the AppStore. The Android version will be released later this week ahead of Lakes Media widely marketing the national launch of Auddia over the air commencing on July 5, 2021. The Company's significant AI advancements that were recently announced now allow for it to expedite its full national launch and rollout ahead of its previous guidance.

Jeff Thramann, the founder and executive chairman of Auddia, commented, "Launch of the Auddia App represents the culmination of an incredible amount of vision, innovation, dedication and persistence across the entire Auddia team. Courage never quits, and I could not be prouder of the steadfast resilience our team displayed in achieving this remarkable milestone. It is invigorating to be at the forefront of changing a massive industry that represents such an enormous growth opportunity. Radio dominates all other audio platforms in time spent listening by a large double-digit percentage lead, yet they are the only major content platform to not deliver a premium subscription product that allows their consumers to avoid commercials and personalize content. The Auddia App changes this paradigm, it delivers freedom from commercials and choice of content to radio listeners for the first time, and we fittingly launch going into Independence Day."

Michael Lawless, CEO of Auddia, commented, "Unlike what we reported in previous broadcast partner announcements, due to the significant AI advancements we recently announced, we are no longer running trials on individual apps as part of a beta launch that leads into a national launch. Rather, we are accelerating our deployment schedule and moving directly to the launch of the Auddia app. Lakes Media stations are already active on the platform and will be followed shortly by Amaturo Sonoma Media and other partnerships we hope to announce in the coming weeks. The change in strategy is related to not only the jump in accuracy and efficiencies associated with our core AI platform, but also to the enthusiasm of independent broadcasters that is exceeding initial expectations. The launch of the Auddia App is an incredible milestone and we look forward to reporting metrics around early results of consumer adoption over the next quarters."