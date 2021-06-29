DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family



29-Jun-2021 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family



Munich, 29 June 2021. Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it is generally interested in acquiring the block of shares amounting to 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family. Consultations are at a very early stage. Currently, it cannot be foreseen whether a transaction will occur.



Contact:

Knorr-Bremse AG

Investor Relations

Andreas Spitzauer

T +49 89 3547-182310

M +49 175 528 1320

investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com



