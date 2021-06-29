DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family
Munich, 29 June 2021. Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it is generally interested in acquiring the block of shares amounting to 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family. Consultations are at a very early stage. Currently, it cannot be foreseen whether a transaction will occur.
Contact:
Knorr-Bremse AG
Investor Relations
Andreas Spitzauer
T +49 89 3547-182310
M +49 175 528 1320
investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|info@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1213285
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1213285 29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare