checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 13:05  |  29   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family

29-Jun-2021 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family

Munich, 29 June 2021. Knorr-Bremse AG confirms that it is generally interested in acquiring the block of shares amounting to 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA held by the founding family. Consultations are at a very early stage. Currently, it cannot be foreseen whether a transaction will occur.

Contact:
Knorr-Bremse AG
Investor Relations
Andreas Spitzauer
T +49 89 3547-182310
M +49 175 528 1320
investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
 

29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Knorr-Bremse!
Long
Basispreis 105,16€
Hebel 13,45
Ask 0,06
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 122,47€
Hebel 12,46
Ask 1,86
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1213285

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1213285  29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213285&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetKnorr-Bremse Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the founding family DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG confirms its general interest in acquiring around 60% of the shares in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from members of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics and Simcere Announce Strategic Regional Licensing Partnership to Develop and ...
DGAP-News: Scandium International Mining Corp: SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA GOLD MINES SIGN LOI TO PURSUE ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.: Vivoryon Therapeutics Provides Update on Financial Guidance
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. becomes strategic partner for the commercialization of FYB201, ...
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Increase of sales guidance for 2021
EQS-News: Yandex Announces Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Class A Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG and Provinzial Konzern establish joint venture 'Einfach Gut Versichert ...
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:26 Uhr
Knorr-Bremse an Mehrheit am Autozulieferer Hella interessiert
13:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG bestätigt grundsätzliches Interesse am möglichen Erwerb von rund 60 % der Aktien der HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA von Mitgliedern der Gründerfamilie (deutsch)
13:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG bestätigt grundsätzliches Interesse am möglichen Erwerb von rund 60 % der Aktien der HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA von Mitgliedern der Gründerfamilie
21.06.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Hold'
16.06.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy'
11.06.21
ROUNDUP: Bundestag beschließt Gesetz für mehr Frauen in Vorständen
11.06.21
Knorr-Bremse - Kaufinteresse ist da, aber…
10.06.21
MORGAN STANLEY belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Gut'
02.06.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)
01.06.21
Bremsen-Hersteller Knorr-Bremse will Sanitärsystem-Hersteller Evac übernehmen