Signify Health and Humana Team Up with the Alamo Area Community Network to Address the Social Care Needs of Humana Medicare Advantage Members in San Antonio

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) and Humana (NYSE: HUM) are working together with the Alamo Area Community Network (AACN) to support Humana Medicare Advantage members in San Antonio through AACN’s community resources and by connecting those in need with health-related social services, such as food, transportation, housing, and financial assistance. This move enhances the community efforts that Humana has built over its now six-year Bold Goal journey to address health-related social needs. The AACN is a partnership of over 40 organizations, with countless programs and services that are committed to working together to effectively impact social determinants of health (SDOH) for San Antonio residents.

“It’s not enough to just support our community partners in their work. In order to create real change, we, as a community, are rethinking the way we approach social health and clinical health. By joining the Alamo Area Community Network, we are able to integrate the way we address health-related social needs into the same system as our San Antonio community partners,” said Humana Texas Medicare President Bill White.

The nonprofits, government agencies, providers, payers, and other social service organizations that are a part of the AACN, which use Signify Health’s proprietary technology platform, are able to collaborate compliantly and securely to assure people’s needs are being addressed and close the loop on referrals between AACN participants. The partnership will not only ensure needs are being met and that community services are being accessed, but will create an understanding of the effects on clinical outcomes for individuals and families over time.

AACN’s innovative approach continues to support community members like never before, as adoption grows and an increasing number of people are getting the assistance they need. Community-based organizations helping to meet needs will be able to more effectively manage their resources and know their clients better. The AACN is convened by the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation and cofounded by Autism Lifeline Links, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and the Warm Springs Foundation.