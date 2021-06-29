checkAd

Signify Health and Humana Team Up with the Alamo Area Community Network to Address the Social Care Needs of Humana Medicare Advantage Members in San Antonio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 13:05  |  40   |   |   

Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) and Humana (NYSE: HUM) are working together with the Alamo Area Community Network (AACN) to support Humana Medicare Advantage members in San Antonio through AACN’s community resources and by connecting those in need with health-related social services, such as food, transportation, housing, and financial assistance. This move enhances the community efforts that Humana has built over its now six-year Bold Goal journey to address health-related social needs. The AACN is a partnership of over 40 organizations, with countless programs and services that are committed to working together to effectively impact social determinants of health (SDOH) for San Antonio residents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005412/en/

“It’s not enough to just support our community partners in their work. In order to create real change, we, as a community, are rethinking the way we approach social health and clinical health. By joining the Alamo Area Community Network, we are able to integrate the way we address health-related social needs into the same system as our San Antonio community partners,” said Humana Texas Medicare President Bill White.

The nonprofits, government agencies, providers, payers, and other social service organizations that are a part of the AACN, which use Signify Health’s proprietary technology platform, are able to collaborate compliantly and securely to assure people’s needs are being addressed and close the loop on referrals between AACN participants. The partnership will not only ensure needs are being met and that community services are being accessed, but will create an understanding of the effects on clinical outcomes for individuals and families over time.

AACN’s innovative approach continues to support community members like never before, as adoption grows and an increasing number of people are getting the assistance they need. Community-based organizations helping to meet needs will be able to more effectively manage their resources and know their clients better. The AACN is convened by the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation and cofounded by Autism Lifeline Links, United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County and the Warm Springs Foundation.

Seite 1 von 3


Signify Health Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signify Health and Humana Team Up with the Alamo Area Community Network to Address the Social Care Needs of Humana Medicare Advantage Members in San Antonio Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) and Humana (NYSE: HUM) are working together with the Alamo Area Community Network (AACN) to support Humana Medicare Advantage members in San Antonio through AACN’s community resources and by connecting those in need with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Heritage Cannabis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
QAD Inc. to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2 Billion
Baker Hughes Invests in Bio-methanation Technology Company Electrochaea to Expand Carbon ...
New Intel XPU Innovations Target HPC and AI
Teva and Bioeq Announce Commercial Partnership for Biosimilar
High Tide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Featuring a 99% Increase in Revenue and ...
Regional Health Properties, Inc. Set to Join Russell Microcap Index
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.06.21
Humana Names Susan Diamond as Chief Financial Officer
24.06.21
Humana Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 28, 2021
23.06.21
Humana Expanding its Commitment to Improving Physical and Mental Health Across North Carolina
22.06.21
Signify Health Announces Completion of Refinancing
17.06.21
Humana Pharmacy Moves to Sustainable Packaging for Temperature-Sensitive Shipments
17.06.21
Children’s Oncology Group and Signify Health Collaborate to Broaden In-Home Administration for Investigational Immuno-oncology Therapy for Patients Enrolled in COG AALL1731
16.06.21
CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Open Four Senior-Focused Care Centers in South Louisiana
15.06.21
West Virginia PEIA Renews Humana as Health Insurer for Retirees
14.06.21
Humana Announces Agreement to Acquire onehome
10.06.21
League and Humana Partner to Digitally Transform Healthcare Experience for Millions of Members