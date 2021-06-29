checkAd

Successful stock market debut of Cherry AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 

Successful stock market debut of Cherry AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
  • Stock market debut marks new chapter in Cherry's company history 
  • Total placement volume (including full upsize option and subject to full exercise of greenshoe option) of EUR 416 million, thereof EUR 138 million for the Company 
  • Cherry will use its net proceeds to expand organic and inorganic growth and repay certain outstanding debt 
Munich, 29 June 2021. Cherry AG (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Cherry"), a global innovation and quality leader in the manufacture of premium mechanical gaming switches and peripherals for gaming, office and industry as well as healthcare and security applications, made its successful debut on the Frankfurt stock market today. 

Rolf Unterberger, CEO at Cherry: "We are proud to have reached this significant milestone in our nearly 70 years of company history. This stock market debut marks the start of an exciting new chapter in the Cherry story." 

The shares carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CRRN9 and the German securities identification number (WKN) A3CRRN.  

Due to the significant oversubscription of the offer, not all purchase offers could be considered in full during the allotment process. Retail orders represented 0.1% of the total offer volume and were allotted in full. 

Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and ABN AMRO (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) and M.M.Warburg & CO are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the IPO. 


About Cherry 
 
Cherry is a globally active manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and of computer input devices. Its business focusses on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards and on computer input devices used in a variety of settings, mainly for gaming, office, industry, cybersecurity protection as well as telematics solutions for healthcare practices. Since its foundation in 1953, Cherry stands with its two business areas, Gaming and Professional, for innovative and premium quality products developed specifically for the needs of its customers. 
