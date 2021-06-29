Takeda Announces the Publication of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for FY2020

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Takeda filed the Annual Report with the SEC on June 29, 2021, and the Annual Report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings/.

In addition, Takeda will also provide a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes its most recent complete audited financial statements free of charge to any shareholder upon request. Please contact Takeda Investor Relations by e-mail at takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com.