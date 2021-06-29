checkAd

Driven By Stem CEO, Adam Berk, Provides Shareholder Update During Virtual Road Show on ChannelChek

BOCA RATON, FL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the "Company" or "Stem"), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced the availability of its virtual road show presentation on ChannelChek, which can be accessed at www.drivenbystem.com, or https://www.channelchek.com/channelcast-detail/WET7Ezi6uh.

During the presentation CEO, Adam Berk, provides shareholders with an update on its vertical integration Farm-to-Home strategy, as well as the Company’s organic and acquisitive growth plans.

About Stem Holdings

Stem Holdings is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens TM, TravisxJamesTM , and Yerba BuenaTM flower and extracts; CannavoreTM edible confections; DoseologyTM , a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands BudeeTM and GanjarunnerTM through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. BudeeTM and GanjarunnerTM e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to the future business, operations, expected expansion of distribution footprints and consumer access, the expected transition of consumers from alcohol to cannabis, the ability to achieve unique channel marketing and messaging, and phrases containing words such as “ongoing”, “estimates”, “expects”, or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions “will”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.

Products, formulations and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information on Stem Holdings please contact:

Stem Holdings 
Investor Relations Contact: 
KCSA Strategic Communications 
Valter Pinto or Elizabeth Barker 
+1 212.896.1254 or +1 212.896.1203 
valter@kcsa.com or ebarker@kcsa.com

Media Contact: 
Mauria Betts 
Director of Branding and Public Relations 
971.266.1908 
mauria@stemholdings.com





Disclaimer

