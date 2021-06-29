USA Equities Corp Announces the Signing of a Distribution Agreement with a Prominent Physician Management Services Firm For its AllergiEnd Products and Services

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of our continued progress and momentum as we expand our independent medical provider practice network. The growing interest in AllergiEnd’s allergy diagnostic services and allergen immunotherapy products reflects the attractiveness of our value-based tools to proactively address chronic disease, provide preventive care as well as enable the broad market of general practitioner physicians to broaden their practices and revenue base,” said Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp.

West Palm Beach, FL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with a prominent physician management services organization (MSO) for its AllergiEnd allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy products and services. The MSO will facilitate the working relation between USAQ and its physician members, as well as provide marketing and advertising support. Given the size of the MSO’s member roster, the roll out will be done in stages so as to ensure adequate training and staff support.

“Our new distributor relationship announced today has a significant growing national physician customer base and footprint which offers us a strong platform from which to increase our base of clients and over time potentially launch additional products. We are entering the second half of fiscal 2021 very well positioned and highly energized to grow our client and recurring revenue base, continue to increase our industry visibility and progress our work to expand our product portfolio as we further execute on our growth strategy,” concluded Grogan.

About USA Equities Corp.

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ) is focused on providing value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior-based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company’s products are intended to allow general practice physicians and other medical practitioners to increase revenues by cost effectively diagnosing and treating chronic diseases that are generally referred to specialists. The Company’s products and information service portfolio are directed toward prevention, early detection, management and reversal of allergies, cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principal objectives are to develop proprietary software tools, point of care devices and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today’s allergy prone, obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease population.

For additional information, visit the Company’s website at www.USAQCorp.com

