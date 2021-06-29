checkAd

Probe Metals and Midland Exploration Commence Drilling to Test New High Priority Targets South of Fenelon on the Detour Gaudet-Fenelon JV Project

Highlights:

  • A 4,500-metre drilling program is set to begin in July
  • The drill program will test numerous high-priority gold targets identified by Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical surveys and regional geochemical programs

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) in partnership with Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD), is pleased to announce the start of a 4,500-metre drilling program to test new high-priority targets on the Gaudet-Fenelon project. This project is located less than 5 kilometres south of the Fenelon Gold project held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd and is a 50/50 joint venture between Probe and Midland. The Gaudet-Fenelon project covers more than 35 kilometres of favourable yet underexplored structures in the vicinity of the Lower Detour Fault, which runs immediately south of the Fenelon Gold deposit where Wallbridge is currently completing a resource estimate. This program is part of the 20,000 metres of drilling allocated for the Detour Quebec Project (see the Company’s press release dated March 30, 2021).

New high-priority drilling targets

This maiden drilling program being undertaken by Probe and Midland on the Gaudet-Fenelon joint venture project will test at least 15 high-priority targets recently identified following geophysical IP surveys that are coincident with biogeochemical anomalies identified in a regional survey completed in 2021. A total of 100 kilometres of IP were completed and 1055 biogeochemistry samples were collected in 2020 and 2021, in preparation for the drilling program.

To maximize the chances of new discoveries, targets were prioritized by combining favourable structures interpreted from geophysical (Mag-IP) surveys, high-chargeability (IP) axes, and biogeochemical (Au, As, Cu, Zn, Ag) anomalies. As a result of this process, a total of 15 high-priority targets were selected for this drilling program, slated to begin in July 2021.

Figure 1: Detour Quebec Project Location Map

Probe’s Detour Quebec Project

The discovery stage Project covers an area of 777 square kilometres along the Detour Gold Trend, including the La Peltrie property option, the Gaudet-Fenelon JV property, the wholly owned Detour Quebec Main and North properties, and is located 190 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda and 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Matagami, Quebec, and hosts the Sunday Lake, Massicotte and Lower Detour Lake gold deformation zones (See Figure 1). Both the La Petrie option and Gaudet-Fenelon JV properties are in partnership with Midland Exploration Inc. The Project is located along the lateral extensions of Canada’s second largest gold mine at Detour Lake, operated by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) , and recent high-grade gold discoveries in Zone 58N, Fenelon/Tabasco, Area 51 and Martiniere/Bug Lake made by Balmoral Resources Ltd. and subsequently their recent acquirer Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: WM) on their land package adjacent to the northern boundary of our property.

