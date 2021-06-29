Flora Growth Establishes Long-Term Commitment to Environmental and Economic Sustainability

Flora Growth Corp. Commits to Sustainable and Eco-friendly Practices Throughout Diverse Brand Portfolio Supply Chains

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora”, “Flora Growth”, or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that its commitment to environmental sustainability will be represented across the Company’s value chain. Flora Growth’s sustainability initiatives will focus on the modern eco-conscious consumer looking for products made with cruelty-free, natural ingredients in sustainable, biodegradable packaging.



“At Flora, we have made sustainability a pillar of our strategy. We are doing this because consumers are guiding us in this direction, because we’re committed to our planet and our people,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth Corp. “From social equity and sustainable packaging to water and energy-saving practices, Flora is committed to sustainability across our value chain.”