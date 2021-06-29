NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interest in outsourcing certain investment administration functions is growing among real estate investors and investment managers of varying sizes, with most planning to outsource at least some of their functions, primarily due to increased pressure from their limited partners (“LPs”) and rising technology-related expenses, according to a new survey conducted by Wealth Management Real Estate and Informa Engage on behalf of the Real Estate Solutions practice at FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN ).

Investors that Outsource Fund Administration Value Industry Knowledge, Experience and Client Service, According to Outsourcing and Commercial Real Estate Investment Findings

Half of all respondents outsource at least some business functions, and 16% have outsourced in the past, but don’t currently outsource, according to Outsourcing and Commercial Real Estate Investment.

Josh Herrenkohl, a Senior Managing Director and Real Estate Business Transformation Services Leader at FTI Consulting, noted that outsourcing within the commercial real estate sector had been more of a cottage industry in the past decade, focused primarily on non-strategic functions, but this is changing.

“The real estate investment community’s overall perception of outsourcing has slowly shifted from a commodity to more of a value-add,” Mr. Herrenkohl said. “This is due, in part, to having more attractive real estate-specific service provider options today that can help investors increase efficiencies and improve processes. Today’s solutions enable organizations to scale up, automate systems, and aggregate data without investing heavily in new infrastructure.”

Among those that already outsource, the three most influential factors in the selection of a fund administrator are experience with funds and/or portfolios similar to theirs (47%), client service/relationship management (40%), and real estate experience (37%).

Josh Wilcox, a Managing Director within the Investment Administration and Reporting service offering at FTI Consulting, added: “Managers want to realize true value from outsourcing, with access to organizations that understand real estate, have true subject-matter experts and real estate-specific technology. The emergence of the property technology — or PropTech — industry has only accelerated that desire.”