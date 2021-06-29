Revival Gold Provides Exploration Update and Results of AI Analysis at Beartrack-Arnett

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the following update on exploration at the Company’s past-producing Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project (“Beartrack-Arnett”) located in Idaho, USA:



Approximately 700 meters in two core holes have been drilled to-date of the planned 2,500 meter five-hole program this summer in the high-grade gold Joss target area. Initial assay results are expected by mid-August;

A further 2,500 meters of drilling, including geotechnical, hydrological and 9-10 exploration core holes, are planned for this summer in the Haidee heap leach gold target area;

A second rig is scheduled to arrive on site in mid-July to accelerate the pace of drilling;

SGS Lakefield has commenced heap leach column test work on approximately 3 tonnes of sample material under the direction of the Company’s engineering consultants at Wood; and

Wood has completed an initial review of Revival Gold’s drill hole data and geological model in preparation for a resource update targeted for completion in Q1 2022.



Revival Gold is also pleased to announce the completion of a holistic program of three-dimensional computer modeling and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) analysis conducted by Mira Geoscience Ltd. The initiative integrated all drilling data, including historical blast hole drilling from the prior operating mine at Beartrack, geological, geochemical and geophysical data which resulted in the identification of several new exploration targets within the Beartrack-Arnett project area. These targets include the low-angle intersections of steeply dipping secondary faults with the main Panther Creek Shear Zone at Beartrack and a cluster of targets that are encompassed within a four-kilometer diameter area around the Haidee deposit at Arnett.

“Exciting developments in AI technology and geoscience in recent years have helped Revival Gold surface previously unrecognized or underappreciated exploration targets at Beartrack-Arnett. First and foremost, we now have a better handle on the mineralized trend in the enticing Ward’s Gulch through Joss area. Secondly, we have been able to establish a much more significant exploration target around Haidee extending now for approximately four kilometers around the current deposit in that location,” said Hugh Agro, Revival Gold, President & CEO. “Meanwhile, Revival Gold’s engineering and exploration drilling programs are proceeding largely on plan with initial drill results from the high-grade gold Joss target area expected by mid-August,” Agro added.