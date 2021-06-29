checkAd

Avicanna and Bio-Gate Complete First Phase of Development on Cannabidiol (CBD) and MicroSilver BG Based Skin Care Products for Global Commercialization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

  • Initial development is part of a licensing and development agreement between the two companies to develop and deliver dermatology and cosmetic products.
  • Combination of Avicanna’s intellectual property and Bio-Gate’s MicroSilver BG technology is aimed to target indications including eczema, acne, and atopic dermatitis.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that the initial development phase for prospective products has been completed through a licensing and development agreement with Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981) (“Bio-Gate”), a German bio-medical company with a focus on health technologies such as cosmetics and dermatology products.

As part of the collaboration, Bio-Gate is developing active cosmetic and dermatology products, in collaboration with Avicanna, that combine MicroSilver BG and hemp derived CBD. Bio-Gate and Avicanna hope to discover that the combination of MicroSilver BG and hemp derived CBD will have synergistic anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. Following the development and in vitro studies, Bio-Gate and Avicanna aim to have the products available for human applications and further studies of target indications including acne, eczema, and atopic dermatitis. Avicanna and Bio-Gate intend to initially market the products in Europe and North America.

Marc Lloret-Grau, CEO of Bio-Gate AG, on the new cooperation: "We are delighted to have Avicanna as our strategic partner as a leading cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cosmetics, skincare and medical based product applications. The collaboration represents a bridge for Bio-Gate to further new technologies. We are once again expanding our product range and thus tapping into a new and extremely high-growth market."

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna Inc., stated: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership and achievement of our initial milestones with Bio-Gate, a European bio-medical company with focus on health technologies like dermatology and skin care. We are also optimistic about the potential combination of Avicanna’s intellectual property with that of Bio-Gate’s in addition to the market access and expertise that the two companies can provide in this collaboration.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avicanna and Bio-Gate Complete First Phase of Development on Cannabidiol (CBD) and MicroSilver BG Based Skin Care Products for Global Commercialization Initial development is part of a licensing and development agreement between the two companies to develop and deliver dermatology and cosmetic products.Combination of Avicanna’s intellectual property and Bio-Gate’s MicroSilver BG technology is aimed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Verizon Visa Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Daré Bioscience Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for DARE-HRT1
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus