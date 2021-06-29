Avicanna and Bio-Gate Complete First Phase of Development on Cannabidiol (CBD) and MicroSilver BG Based Skin Care Products for Global Commercialization

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“ Avicanna ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that the initial development phase for prospective products has been completed through a licensing and development agreement with Bio-Gate AG (ISIN DE000BGAG981) (“Bio-Gate”), a German bio-medical company with a focus on health technologies such as cosmetics and dermatology products.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

As part of the collaboration, Bio-Gate is developing active cosmetic and dermatology products, in collaboration with Avicanna, that combine MicroSilver BG and hemp derived CBD. Bio-Gate and Avicanna hope to discover that the combination of MicroSilver BG and hemp derived CBD will have synergistic anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. Following the development and in vitro studies, Bio-Gate and Avicanna aim to have the products available for human applications and further studies of target indications including acne, eczema, and atopic dermatitis. Avicanna and Bio-Gate intend to initially market the products in Europe and North America.

Marc Lloret-Grau, CEO of Bio-Gate AG, on the new cooperation: "We are delighted to have Avicanna as our strategic partner as a leading cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cosmetics, skincare and medical based product applications. The collaboration represents a bridge for Bio-Gate to further new technologies. We are once again expanding our product range and thus tapping into a new and extremely high-growth market."

Aras Azadian, CEO of Avicanna Inc., stated: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership and achievement of our initial milestones with Bio-Gate, a European bio-medical company with focus on health technologies like dermatology and skin care. We are also optimistic about the potential combination of Avicanna’s intellectual property with that of Bio-Gate’s in addition to the market access and expertise that the two companies can provide in this collaboration.”