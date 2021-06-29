checkAd

Life Clips Subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Introduces Intuitive AI Chat Bot Solutions Delivering CBT And IPT Therapies For Mental Health Disorders

29.06.2021   

Mental health is one of the biggest pandemic issues we will face in the near future

AVENTURA, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. (OTC Pink: LCLP) (the “Company”) today announced that its subsidiary Cognitive Apps Software has introduced a game changing Chatbot solution for both cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT). Cognitive Apps Chatbot is an interactive assistant that makes it easy to measure, understand, and improve mental health of a person. The soon to be released version combines cognitive behavioral therapy and elements of interpersonal psychotherapy with the company’s conversational chatbot to deliver treatment directly through patients’ phones.

The solution is backed by science and based on voice tone analysis and context analysis utilizing Cognitive Apps' proprietary artificial intelligence (AI). The chatbot interaction includes revolutionary features, such as general mood analysis, actual emotion detection, and mental health state tracking. Integration with health data gathering tools (sleep, physical activity) allows receiving data in passive mode and makes mental health analytics results more accurate and objective. The chatbot will observe and improve mental health state of the individual using it. It also allows therapists to monitor patients’ mental health level, while analyzing the efficiency of prescriptions and treatment. Many enterprises will find the chatbot useful to monitor overall company mental health level, analyze return on investment, detect early signs of burnout, depression, and/or anxiety.

The chatbot works as an individual makes daily check-ins with voice or text messages. It further analyzes his or her emotions, daily mood and mental health state. For an individual the chatbot displays analysis results and suggest suitable content. For a therapist the chatbot utilizes a dashboard to display the mental health state, wellbeing statistics, and medication history for selected groups of patients, while providing an individual-level of analytics. For an enterprise the dashboard displays the data in an encrypted & non-personalized form and illumination that drives immediate decisions.

