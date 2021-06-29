Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0816 - RIKV 21 1115 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.06.2021, 13:30 | 14 | 0 | 0 29.06.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKV 21 0816 RIKV 21 1115 Settlement Date 07/01/2021 07/01/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 18,000 10,800 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.828 / 1.348 99.407 / 1.568 Total Number of Bids Received 19 9 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 18,400 13,400 Total Number of Successful Bids 16 7 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16 7 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.828 / 1.348 99.407 / 1.568 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.847 / 1.199 99.432 / 1.501 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.828 / 1.348 99.407 / 1.568 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.834 / 1.301 99.421 / 1.530 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.847 / 1.199 99.432 / 1.501 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.809 / 1.498 99.384 / 1.629 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.834 / 1.301 99.414 / 1.549 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.02 1.24







