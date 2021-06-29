Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0816 - RIKV 21 1115
|Series
|RIKV 21 0816
|RIKV 21 1115
|Settlement Date
|07/01/2021
|07/01/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|18,000
|10,800
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.828
|/
|1.348
|99.407
|/
|1.568
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|9
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|18,400
|13,400
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.828
|/
|1.348
|99.407
|/
|1.568
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.847
|/
|1.199
|99.432
|/
|1.501
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.828
|/
|1.348
|99.407
|/
|1.568
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.834
|/
|1.301
|99.421
|/
|1.530
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.847
|/
|1.199
|99.432
|/
|1.501
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.809
|/
|1.498
|99.384
|/
|1.629
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.834
|/
|1.301
|99.414
|/
|1.549
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.02
|1.24
