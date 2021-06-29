checkAd

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0816 - RIKV 21 1115

Series  RIKV 21 0816 RIKV 21 1115
Settlement Date  07/01/2021 07/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  18,000 10,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.828 / 1.348 99.407 / 1.568
Total Number of Bids Received  19 9
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  18,400 13,400
Total Number of Successful Bids  16 7
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  16 7
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.828 / 1.348 99.407 / 1.568
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.847 / 1.199 99.432 / 1.501
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.828 / 1.348 99.407 / 1.568
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.834 / 1.301 99.421 / 1.530
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.847 / 1.199 99.432 / 1.501
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.809 / 1.498 99.384 / 1.629
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.834 / 1.301 99.414 / 1.549
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.02 1.24




