Auxly Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX- XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company") announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

A total of 132,758,409 common shares of the Company, representing 17.62% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company’s shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company’s information circular dated May 20, 2021 (the “Circular”), were approved by the requisite majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. The results are set out below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Circular was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee

 		Votes cast FOR

 		% of votes cast FOR

 		Votes WITHHELD

 		% of votes WITHHELD
Hugo Alves 120,080,514 90.45% 12,677,125 9.55%
Genevieve Young 131,461,957 99.02% 1,295,682 0.98%
Troy Grant 122,648,361 92.39% 10,109,278 7.61%
Conrad Tate 131,563,772 99.10% 1,190,867 0.90%
Vikram Bawa 131,324,741 98.92% 1,432,898 1.08%


At the Meeting, Auxly shareholders approved the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”) as the Company’s auditors for the 2021 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

In addition, in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions, the Imperial Amendment Resolution (as defined in the Circular), was approved by 99.26%% of the votes cast at the Meeting, excluding the common shares of the Company beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by Imperial Brands and its affiliates. The Company’s shareholders also approved the adoption of the Amended and Restated Omnibus Plan of the Company (as defined in the Circular).

A report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Hugo Alves", CEO

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Investor Relations:

For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team: 
Email: IR@auxly.com
Phone: 1.833.695.2414

Media Enquiries (only): 

For media enquiries or to set up an interview please contact:
Email: press@auxly.com

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





