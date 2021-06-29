VBI Vaccines Announces Initial Positive Phase 1 Data for Its eVLP Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq:VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced positive Phase 1 data from its Phase 1/2 trial of the first of its enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) COVID-19 vaccine candidates, VBI-2902a, in healthy adults age 18-54 years of age. The 5µg dose of VBI-2902a, which expresses an optimized SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen and is adjuvanted with aluminum phosphate, was generally well-tolerated and elicited potent immune responses significantly higher than those seen in human convalescent sera. The data establish a robust human proof-of-concept, at a low dose without the use of a next-generation adjuvant, demonstrating the potency of the eVLP particulate delivery platform against COVID-19.

“We are encouraged by the validating data seen to-date from VBI-2902a, one of several eVLP candidates we are developing to target known and emerging variants of COVID-19, with the partnership and support of the Government of Canada, CEPI, and the National Research Council of Canada,” said Jeff Baxter, President and CEO of VBI. “Building on our objective to add meaningfully to those vaccines already approved, and following positive discussions with our partners and Health Canada, we plan to assess VBI-2905a, our eVLP candidate that expresses the spike protein of the Beta (B.1.351) COVID-19 variant, in the next phase of the ongoing adaptive Phase 1/2 study, initiation of which is expected in the third quarter of 2021. Additionally, we are working hard to develop multivalent eVLP candidates, designed to increase the breadth of protection against COVID-19, and we expect to initiate the first clinical study of one of these candidates in the first half of 2022. We look forward to sharing further data as we continue to focus on the development of long-term, effective solutions against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.”

The ongoing adaptive Phase 1/2 clinical study is a randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The Phase 1 portion of the study assessed a 5µg dose of VBI-2902a, adjuvanted with aluminum phosphate, in both one- and two-dose vaccination regimens, with the second immunization given 28 days after the first. 61 healthy, previously unvaccinated adults, age 18-54, were enrolled in the Phase 1 portion of the study.