Amarc Enters Exploration Agreement With Three First Nations at JOY Project, BC

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021, 13:45  |  27   |   |   

Takla, Tsay Keh Dene and Kwadacha Nations signal support for Amarc mineral exploration program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) announces it has entered into a four-way Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation, Tsay Keh Dene Nation and Kwadacha Nation at its 100%-owned JOY Cu-Au district ("JOY District") in north-central British Columbia ("BC"), within the province's underexplored Toodoggone region.

Last month, the Company announced an alliance with Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport") to explore the JOY District (see news release dated May 12, 2021).

Amarc's JOY District covers the northern extension of the prolific Kemess porphyry Cu-Au district, and is host to the open-ended PINE porphyry Cu-Au deposit, the promising MEX Cu-Au porphyry deposit target and a suite of other high-potential Cu-Au exploration targets. The JOY mineral tenure overlaps with the traditional territories of the Takla, Tsay Keh Dene and Kwadacha Nations.

"We are very pleased to formalize our relationship with these Indigenous Nations in whose territory Amarc is conducting exploration activities, and enter into an agreement that provides the blueprint for even closer and more beneficial partnerships in future," said Amarc President & CEO Dr. Diane Nicolson.

"The Takla, Tsay Keh Dene and Kwadacha Nations (collectively called "Tse Keh Nay") have expressed support for mineral exploration and development in their territories so long as it is undertaken responsibly, with due care for the environment and respect for First Nations people, their rights and interests. The agreement we're announcing today is intended to deliver on that vision by establishing a framework for ongoing cooperation and collaborative decision-making, and the sharing of benefits at each stage of project advancement."

In addition to protocols for ongoing engagement and information exchange between the parties, the Exploration Agreement also establishes a pathway for negotiating future agreements to support more advanced stages of development. The agreement also covers training, employment and contracting opportunities, and First Nation participation in environmental monitoring.

"Amarc's announcement of an alliance with Freeport is exciting. It has the potential to advance significantly exploration at the JOY property and, in doing so, create new opportunities for ongoing collaboration and mutual benefit between Amarc and Tse Keh Nay", said Chief Pierre, Tsay Keh Dene Nation.

Disclaimer

