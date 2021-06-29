L Brands Announces Proposed $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes Due 2029 by Its Spin-Off Subsidiary, Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Upon the completion of the Separation, Victoria’s Secret intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, after deducting discounts and commissions to the initial purchasers of the Notes and estimated offering expenses, to fund a portion of a cash payment to L Brands. Pending completion of the Separation, proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be deposited into escrow for the benefit of the holders of the Notes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (“ L Brands ”) (NYSE: LB) announced today that its subsidiary, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (“ Victoria’s Secret ”), is offering to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the “ Notes ”) in a private placement offering to eligible purchasers, subject to market and other conditions. Victoria’s Secret is a recently formed company, which L Brands intends to separate from its current business by means of a spin-off to its shareholders (the “ Separation ”).

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations. Upon issuance, the Notes will not be guaranteed, however, from and after the date on which the proceeds of the offering are released from escrow, the Notes will be guaranteed by each of Victoria’s Secret’s existing and future wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that (i) guarantees its senior credit facilities, (ii) is a borrower under its ABL Facility or (iii) guarantees or incurs any other material debt.

The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes may be resold by the initial purchasers pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. In addition, this press release is not an offer to purchase or a notice of redemption with regard to any securities. The offering is made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the related offering memorandum. The offering is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.