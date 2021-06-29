Duos Technologies Joins Russell Microcap Index

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, was added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of …

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, was added to the Russell Microcap® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market open on June 28, according to the FTSE Russell website .

"Our inclusion into the Russell Microcap® Index is a meaningful milestone that validates the hard work we've put in to rebuild our company into a high-growth, sustainable business over the long-term," said Duos Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry. "The Russell Indexes are a globally known and well-respected benchmarking standard. We appreciate the recognition this achievement brings and will look to leverage our elevated platform to generate further interest and awareness in Duos both within the investment community and beyond."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and Government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast-moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.