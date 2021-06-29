Gratomic Finalizes Agreement to Acquire Remaining 37% Interest in Aukam Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the terms of a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Next …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the terms of a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Next Graphite, Inc. ("NextG") for the acquisition of NextG's 37% interest (the "Interest") in Gazania Investments Two Hundred and Forty Two (Proprietary) Limited (the "Acquisition"), the Namibian company which holds the licenses on the Aukam property ("Aukam"). The Agreement dated November 12, 2020, as amended November 16, 2020, January 25, 2021 and May 26, 2021 provides that upon completion of the Acquisition, Gratomic will hold 100% of the rights and interests in the Aukam Mining License (ML215) and exploration License (EPL 3895). The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approval the Acquisition. Arno Brand, President and CEO commented, "It has been a pleasure working with Cliff Bream and his team at Next Graphite to finalize this Agreement. I look forward to continuing a strategic business relationship and building a strong future for Aukam together."