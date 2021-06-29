checkAd

Gratomic Finalizes Agreement to Acquire Remaining 37% Interest in Aukam Property

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized the terms of a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Next Graphite, Inc. ("NextG") for the acquisition of NextG's 37% interest (the "Interest") in Gazania Investments Two Hundred and Forty Two (Proprietary) Limited (the "Acquisition"), the Namibian company which holds the licenses on the Aukam property ("Aukam"). The Agreement dated November 12, 2020, as amended November 16, 2020, January 25, 2021 and May 26, 2021 provides that upon completion of the Acquisition, Gratomic will hold 100% of the rights and interests in the Aukam Mining License (ML215) and exploration License (EPL 3895). The TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has conditionally approval the Acquisition.

Arno Brand, President and CEO commented, "It has been a pleasure working with Cliff Bream and his team at Next Graphite to finalize this Agreement. I look forward to continuing a strategic business relationship and building a strong future for Aukam together."

In consideration for the Interest, Gratomic will, upon closing of the Acquisition (the "Closing"), issue 18,986,188 common shares (the "Escrowed Shares"), 2,272,727 common shares (the "Additional Shares") and a further 4,500,000 common shares (the "Dilution Shares") for an aggregate of 25,758,915 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") in the capital of Gratomic to NextG and ten (10) shareholders of NextG (the "NG Recipients") and pay $100,000 in cash on closing to NextG. Additionally, Gratomic has agreed to honour its previous contractual condition to provide NextG with US$500,000 from the first US$1,000,000 of net revenue generated from sales of graphite from the Aukam property pursuant to the issuance of the Additional Shares and the agreement to pay US$250,000 (the "Revenue Amount"). In the event the Revenue Amount is not paid in full by the 12-month anniversary of the Closing (the "Due Date"), then any outstanding Revenue Amount will be settled by the issuance to NextG of that number of common shares (the "Settlement Shares") as is arrived at by dividing the then outstanding Revenue Amount by the closing price of the Common Shares on the first trading day following the Due Date, less the maximum discount allowed by the rules of the TSXV.

