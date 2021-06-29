checkAd

California Nanotechnologies Announces Revenue for Fiscal 2021

  • Company announces $794K revenue for Fiscal 2021
  • Cal Nano delivers initial wafers to thermoelectric customer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV:CNO)(OTCH PINK:CANOF) ('Cal Nano' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce revenues of US$794,571 for the year, ending February 28, 2021 ("F2021"). Cash flow provided by operations was US$24,885. EPS were nil in F2021 the same as in F2020. Full financial statements are available at sedar.com.

Division

   

Sales Year

Spark Plasma Sintering

Research and Development

Sport and Recreation

 

2021

78%

21%

1%

 

2020

61%

34%

5%

 

Most revenue for fiscal 2021 was associated with customers continuing to utilize the Company's Spark Plasma Sintering and Cryogenic Milling toll services for small- and large-scale R&D programs. The Company continued to generate cash along with reducing third party indebtedness during the year. "Despite the difficult year for many companies due to the pandemic across the world, Cal Nano has performed exceptionally well under these toughest of situations. We were able to maintain steady revenue in comparison to last fiscal year and at this time, we are seeing an increase in customer interested in new material development and R&D for both SPS and cryomilling as we move forward in F2022." stated CEO Eric Eyerman.

