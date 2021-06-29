Energy Recovery to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2021, on Aug 5, 2021 after market close.The Company will also hold a …

SAN LEANDRO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) today announced it will release its financial results for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2021, on Aug 5, 2021 after market close. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM PDT / 5:00 PM EDT. Robert Mao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Ballard, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and take analyst questions after prepared remarks.