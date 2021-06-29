checkAd

Ex-IBM Global Chief Information Security Officer Shamla Naidoo Joins Reference Point Advisory Board

Naidoo will provide Reference Point with strategic advice and thought leadership on driving innovation while also protecting data assets as the firm expands its information security, technology, and data services

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference Point, a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm for the global financial services industry, today announced that Shamla Naidoo, one of the most influential information security experts among Fortune 50 companies, has joined the firm's Advisory Board. 

Naidoo's appointment marks an expansion of the firm's technology and data service capabilities at a time when financial institutions grapple with the exponential rise of ransomware attacks as their digital footprints grow due to customers' digital-first expectations and the proliferation of access points.

"CEOs and boards of directors at global financial institutions turn to Shamla for her unique ability to distill the dense topics of information security and emerging threats and align them with strategic business priorities to generate new opportunities," said Scott Goeden, Managing Partner, Reference Point. "Immersed in the financial services and technology industries for more than 30 years, Shamla epitomizes Reference Point's core differentiator as a hands-on and deeply experienced practitioner who provides a new way to think about risk while delivering a full spectrum of technology and data services. Given her track record of protecting many institutions and vast amounts of high-value data, I am confident that her contributions to our services strategy will be immeasurable."

Previously, Naidoo served as Managing Partner at IBM Security, advising C-suite executive clients on how to converge business strategy with security and privacy practices in their digital and business transformation initiatives. She was also the Global Chief Information Security Officer for IBM, where she was responsible for safeguarding IBM assets globally, which included all aspects of its digital presence and one of the world's largest intellectual property portfolios. An engineer, economist, and lawyer, Naidoo has spent much of her career in banking and at wealth and investment management firms, including Bridgewater, Northern Trust, and ABN AMRO (full bio).

"I share Reference Point's belief in reducing the complexity of today's ever-expanding technology footprint, which often increases vulnerabilities of financial institutions' digital environments. By embracing simplification, tapping seasoned subject matter experts, and fostering a positive and collaborative culture around cyber risk, companies not only protect their customers and data but also capitalize on emerging technologies that serve business growth goals," said Naidoo. "Strong risk management practices enable banks to adopt innovation and build services that customers want while also avoiding operational disruption and revenue impacts from threats like ransomware. I look forward to working with the firm's experienced team that I've long admired for the value they create for Reference Point clients." 

Naidoo's appointment is the latest in a series as Reference Point grows its Advisory Board and further expands its practice areas of Risk and Regulatory Compliance, Digital, Technology, and Data and Analytics. 

ABOUT REFERENCE POINT
Founded in 2002, Reference Point is a strategy, management, and technology consulting firm focused on delivering impactful solutions for the financial services industry. We combine proven expertise and practical experience in a unique consulting model to give clients superior quality and superior value. Our engagements are led by former industry executives, supported by top-tier consultants. We partner with our clients to assess challenges and opportunities, create practical strategies, and implement new solutions to drive measurable value for them and their organizations. For more information, please visit www.referencepoint.com or contact us at info@referencepoint.com.

