DGAP-News PAION RECEIVES UK MHRA APPROVAL OF BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.06.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Approval
PAION RECEIVES UK MHRA APPROVAL OF BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION

29.06.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PAION RECEIVES UK MHRA APPROVAL OF BYFAVO(R) (REMIMAZOLAM) FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION

Aachen (Germany), 29 June 2021 - The specialty pharma company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Byfavo(R) (remimazolam besylate) in adults for procedural sedation. Byfavo(R) is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. The decision follows the approval of the European Commission in the EU (including European Economic Area (EEA) countries) in March 2021.

Dr. Jim Phillips, CEO of PAION AG, commented: "We are excited that the MHRA has approved Byfavo(R). Our UK launch can now be prepared for the second half of 2021 by our British affiliate led by Katja Lundell and her team. The UK is one of Europe's strongest markets & we have good expectations for the uptake of Byfavo(R) in this key market."

The MHRA approval for Byfavo(R) is based on data from a comprehensive U.S. Phase III clinical program in procedural sedation in patients undergoing bronchoscopy or colonoscopy. The safety and efficacy of Byfavo(R) was evaluated in three pivotal studies in 984 patients undergoing colonoscopy (two studies) or bronchoscopy (one study), of whom 639 received Byfavo(R) .

Remimazolam is also in development for general anesthesia. Based on the positive results in the European Phase III trial in this indication, PAION plans to submit an extension variation to the Marketing Authorization for remimazolam for general anesthesia by the end of 2021. The approval process for an extension variation is generally faster than for a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA).

About remimazolam
Remimazolam is an ultra-short-acting intravenous benzodiazepine sedative/anesthetic. In the human body, remimazolam is rapidly metabolized to an inactive metabolite by tissue esterases and is not metabolized by cytochrome-dependent hepatic pathways. Like other benzodiazepines, remimazolam can be reversed with flumazenil to rapidly terminate sedation or anesthesia if necessary. Data demonstrate that remimazolam has a rapid onset and offset of action combined with a favorable cardio-respiratory safety profile.

