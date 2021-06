Magnolia Oil & Gas Schedules Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 operational and financial results on Tuesday, August 3 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Join the webcast by visiting Magnolia’s website at www.magnoliaoilgas.com/investors/events-and-presentations and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing 1-844-701-1059. Materials related to Magnolia’s second quarter 2021 financial results to be discussed during the webcast will be made available in the Investors section of the website prior to the call. The company will post a replay of the webcast on its website following the call.