TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced it has been added to the Russell 2000 Index as of June 28, 2021 as part of Russell Investments' annual reconstitution of its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell 2000 Index, one of the most widely used performance benchmarks for small-cap companies,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “This is an important milestone for TA, and we look forward to the broadened visibility in the investment community and improved liquidity that we expect from our inclusion in Russell’s world-class market index.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 9 proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Warning Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, this press release states that TA expects the broadened awareness among the investment community and improved liquidity from its inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index. Also, whenever TA uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, "will", “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, TA is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon TA’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur or may not have the effects TA expects. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by TA’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set forth in TA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, some of which are beyond TA’s control.

