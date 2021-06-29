checkAd

Novo Integrated Sciences and Novo Healthnet Limited Complete Acquisition of Acenzia

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”) announced today Novo Healthnet Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (“NHL”), completed the acquisition of Acenzia Inc., a Windsor Canada based company that provides nutraceutical health solutions through advanced bio-science research and development, proprietary manufacturing, and personalized diagnostics. The all-share transaction, which closed on June 24, 2021, is valued at $14,884,039, or $3.91 per share, and is subject to purchase price adjustment within 90 days of the closing date pending completion of an audit and working capital requirement provisions.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “Through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, the healthcare sector is in the early stages of adopting a decentralization model in how non-critical care diagnosis, treatment, and wellness related services and products are being delivered to patients and consumers. The acquisition of Acenzia is an important and critical milestone supporting the third pillar of Novo’s decentralized healthcare business model which is to have direct control of the development, manufacturing, and distribution of effective therapeutic and wellness product solutions for both Novo’s network of patients and the general population. We are excited to work with Acenzia’s exceptional leadership team including Grant Bourdeau who is continuing as Acenzia’s President and Indrajit “Indra” Sinha Ph.D. who assumes the roles and responsibilities as the Company’s Chief Science Officer (CSO) to include focusing on the continued development of Acenzia’s proprietary oncology research technology, as well as several other Novo proprietary product and science assets. Grant and Indra’s proven track records in both manufacturing and science-based innovation strengthens Novo’s leadership and assures continued cutting edge advancement in patient first platforms and overall growth.”

Grant Bourdeau and Idrajit Sinha Ph.D., co-founders of Acenzia, stated, “We are very proud to join the Novo family and contribute to our likeminded strategic vision to innovate, evolve, and deliver therapeutics and personalized diagnostics that enable individualized health optimization. Acenzia has been engaged in important science-based innovation and we are excited to play a meaningful role in Novo’s growth.”

