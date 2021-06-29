BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Hires Former US Treasury AML and Compliance Expert

Michael Fasanello Joins BIG with AML, Global Sanctions, Risk Advisory Leadership Roles at Public and Private Institutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG'' or the "Company") ( CSE: BIGG , OTC: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring, and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the hire of Michael Fasanello, an AML and Global Sanctions subject matter expert (SME) from PNC Bank. Fasanello’s expertise will enhance BIG’s services and products for VASPs, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies of all sizes. Mr. Fasanello holds a law degree in civil and criminal litigation.



“Global financial institutions are in a high-stakes game as they eye mass adoption of cryptocurrency. BIG gives confidence to businesses adopting cryptocurrency," said Lance Morginn, President, BIG. "Michael Fasanello brings to BIG an unparalleled combination of public and private AML and global regulatory expertise to help guide BIG’s growth and create additional value for our clients around the world. Michael’s role demonstrates our commitment to growing BIG and further enhancing our product and service offering."

At BIG, Fasanello will advise executive management on issues surrounding cryptocurrencies as the global markets and regulations evolve, lead insight on regulatory issues relating to cryptocurrencies, support new development of BIG’s Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator course (CCI), as well as lead training for public and private entities around the world.

Fasanello joins BIG from stints at the US Department of Treasury, PNC Bank, and First National Bank. At PNC, Fasanello was the Assistant Vice President of Anti-Money Laundering and Global Sanctions. Fasanello is an experienced compliance professional with over a decade of experience in the public and private sectors. He specializes in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF), global sanctions, and illicit finance, focusing on digital assets and blockchain intelligence space.

Fasanello served in various roles in the US Justice and Treasury Departments. During his work with FinCen, he advised the Office of Regulatory Policy in developing and interpreting federal regulations under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). Before that, Michael handled Global Economic Sanctions and embargo cases for the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).