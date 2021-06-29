checkAd

Candente Copper Corp. announces Election of Directors and Voting Results for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held Monday, June 28th, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 79,791,878 common shares, representing 31.09% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

The following sets forth a summary of the voting results:

Number of Directors
Determining the number of Directors at six (6).

Votes For: 99.93%
Votes Against: 0.07 %

Election of Directors
Determining the Directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

  Votes For Votes
Withheld
Giulio Bonifacio 99.79% 0.21%
George Elliott 99.80% 0.20%
Joanne C. Freeze 99.72% 0.28%
Andres J. Milla 99.78% 0.22%
Christine Nicolau 99.74% 0.26%
Sean I. Waller 99.72% 0.28%

Appointment of Auditor
Appointing Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.

Votes For:  99.82 %
Votes Withheld:   0.18 %

Other Matters
Approving, other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Votes For: 36.58 %
Votes Against: 63.42 %

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is predominantly focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Please see https://www.candentecopper.com/investors/presentations for details from previous resource and engineering studies which delineated 9B lbs copper, 2M oz gold and 54M oz silver in: Measured and Indicated Resources of 752.4 million tonnes grading 0.45% copper, 0.07 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold and 1.9 g/t silver (0.52% Cu equivalent) containing 7.533 B lb Cu, 1.67 M oz Au and 45.24 M oz Ag and Inferred Resources of 157.7 million tonnes grading 0.44% copper, 0.06 g/t gold and 1.8 g/t silver containing 1.434 B lb Cu, 0.3M oz Au and 8.932 M oz Ag.

Details from the Cañariaco Norte Copper Project Pre-Feasibility Study Progress Report
available at https://www.candentecopper.com/site/assets/files/5389/canariaco-pfs.pd ... estimate NPVs and IRRs of $1.06B and 17.5% at $2.50 Cu and $1.56B and 21.5% at $2.90 Cu. The Incentive Price for Cañariaco Norte is in the lowest quartile of top 84 copper projects worldwide named by Goldman Sachs. Cash Costs are also in lowest quartile of the copper industry.

Joanne C. Freeze, P.Geo., CEO, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the projects discussed above. She has reviewed and approved the contents of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.
President, CEO and Director
___________________________________
For further information please contact:

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.
President, CEO and Director
Tel +1 604-689-1957
info@candentecopper.com
www.candentecopper.com

NR-133

 





