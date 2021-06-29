checkAd

Cenovus releases 2020 environmental, social & governance data report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Report demonstrates ongoing commitment to transparent disclosure

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has published its 2020 environmental, social & governance (ESG) data report, the first for the company following its combination with Husky Energy Inc. on January 1, 2021. This report is one of several important sustainability milestones for Cenovus this year and highlights the ESG metrics for each legacy company enabling investors, the financial community and rating agencies to assess our ongoing performance.

Following the Husky transaction, Cenovus conducted a robust materiality assessment to establish its ESG focus areas for the combined company. Working with global advisors and engaging internal and external stakeholders, the company reaffirmed that safety and asset integrity, and corporate governance remain foundational to its business. Cenovus also identified the five most significant ESG focus areas for the company: climate & greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water stewardship, biodiversity, Indigenous reconciliation and inclusion & diversity. Our reporting structure, underpinned by these focus areas, aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and IPIECA frameworks.

“We remain committed to ESG leadership, including our ambition of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050 and to helping Canada achieve its climate goals through our participation in the recently announced Oil Sands Pathways to Net Zero initiative,” said Rhona DelFrari, Cenovus Chief Sustainability Officer & Senior Vice-President of Stakeholder Engagement. “We have a responsibility to our investors, communities, staff and other stakeholders to continue with transparent reporting and we will take bold steps in setting and working to achieve our climate and other ESG targets.”

It is anticipated that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company will release its comprehensive 2020 ESG report. In addition to aligning with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, the report will include new ESG targets for each focus area, as well as pro forma metrics for the combined company.

Advisory
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about our current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cenovus releases 2020 environmental, social & governance data report Report demonstrates ongoing commitment to transparent disclosureCALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) has published its 2020 environmental, social & governance (ESG) data report, the first …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus