H-CYTE Announces Publication of Positive Real-World Data Relating to the Use of Innovative Treatment (PRP-PBMC) Aimed at Helping Improve Overall Lung Health

Robert Greif, H-CYTE Chief Executive Officer stated, “I’m pleased to announce the publishing of this clinically significant real-world data relating to our autologous treatment aimed at improving lung health. In the past and prior to my joining the Company, we believed patients were seeing meaningful improvement in lung function, but we were not in the position to quantify that improvement. With the publishing of this peer reviewed study, we gain tangible data, strengthening the underlying foundation of our current operations, while allowing us to better compose and execute our strategy going forward. We look forward to leveraging this positive data, along with more expected to come, to build sustainable shareholder value. The field of regenerative medicine has immense promise to help transform the current healthcare landscape and offers the potential for new adjunctive care for chronic disorders which continue to increase in prevalence and mortality.”

The study, which involved 281 participants with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). demonstrated that 23% of patients saw an improvement in their lung function by at least 15% from baseline at 3 months post-treatment (FEV1 measures), and 29% of patients saw the same improvement at 12 months post-treatment. At 3 months and 12 months post-treatment, 64% and 67% of participants respectively, experienced a significant quality of life improvement. All participants tolerated the procedure well, and there were no reportable adverse or unexpected events. All participants were able to stay on their physician prescribed medications to manage their COPD. The efficacy, quality of life and safety shown in this study were above and beyond that achieved with their maintenance therapy.