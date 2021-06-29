Development of BioVie’s NE3107 Asset Featured by the American Diabetes Association

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and certain cancers, announced today that a video documentary detailing the development history of the Company’s newly acquired NE3107 asset will be featured in the American Diabetes Association's Thought Leadership Film Series on ADA TV , a production of the ADA providing news and updates for its 81 st Annual Scientific Sessions held virtually from June 25-29, 2021.

NE3107, a new drug candidate in development for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and other conditions, is an ERK inhibitor that selectively inhibits neuroinflammation and insulin resistance. The relationship between inflammation and insulin resistance is well established in type 2 diabetes. This relationship has been further advanced for Alzheimer’s disease, which is being referred in the scientific literature as “type 3 diabetes,” and is being intensively studied by diabetes and neurodegeneration experts. NE3107 is an anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer that previously showed improvement in insulin sensitivity, and restoration of inflammation-driven systems dysregulation in clinical trials in both impaired glucose tolerance and advanced type 2 diabetic subjects.

“It is now known that up to 81% of Alzheimer’s subjects have impaired glucose tolerance or type 2 diabetes,” said Cuong Do, Chief Executive Officer of BioVie. “The systems dysregulation in diabetes can presage Alzheimer’s disease. Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s appears to increase insulin resistance in the brain by the same molecular mechanism as peripheral inflammation increases peripheral insulin resistance in diabetes. In preclinical models NE3107 blocks insulin resistance and neuroinflammation at the right time and place, without inhibiting homeostatic activity. We are excited that NE3107 may now provide improvement in both inflammation and insulin resistance in our upcoming pivotal phase 3 trial in Alzheimer’s subjects.”