Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

29.06.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on June 28, 2021 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco and Ariel Merenstein to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the long term incentive plan of the Corporation and the grants thereunder.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Charle Gamba   88,053,210   98.35%   1,481,223   1.65%
Michael Hibberd   85,752,796   95.78%   3,781,637   4.22%
David Winter   83,713,534   93.50%   5,820,899   6.50%
Gregory D. Elliot   86,320,500   95.81%   3,776,040   4.19%
Francisco Diaz   85,750,133   95.77%   3,784,300   4.23%
Juan Argento   84,355,025   94.22%   5,179,408   5.78%
Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco   76,662,573   85.62%   12,871,860   14.38%
Ariel Merenstein ‎   88,836,923   99.22%   697,510   0.78%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2021 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

