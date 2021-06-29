Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results
CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that
at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia on June 28, 2021 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter,
Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco and Ariel Merenstein to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the
long term incentive plan of the Corporation and the grants thereunder.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Charle Gamba
|88,053,210
|98.35%
|1,481,223
|1.65%
|Michael Hibberd
|85,752,796
|95.78%
|3,781,637
|4.22%
|David Winter
|83,713,534
|93.50%
|5,820,899
|6.50%
|Gregory D. Elliot
|86,320,500
|95.81%
|3,776,040
|4.19%
|Francisco Diaz
|85,750,133
|95.77%
|3,784,300
|4.23%
|Juan Argento
|84,355,025
|94.22%
|5,179,408
|5.78%
|Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco
|76,662,573
|85.62%
|12,871,860
|14.38%
|Ariel Merenstein
|88,836,923
|99.22%
|697,510
|0.78%
Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2021 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
