Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO

Senior Finance Executive & CPA, NYSE & Nasdaq Company Veteran to Lead Capital Markets and Finance Strategy

Boulder, Colorado, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: SRNA), operating as Surna Cultivation Technologies, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, announced today the appointment of R. Brian Knaley as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective June 28, 2021. Mr. Knaley is a seasoned financial executive with over 25 years of financial leadership including being a two-time public company CFO.

“Our Board of Directors and I are thrilled that Brian is joining our executive team to help lead our strategic growth initiatives. Brian brings a strong track record of driving results,” said Tony McDonald, Surna’s Chairman and CEO. “We are confident that Brian’s previous experience as a public company CFO will strengthen our executive team and enhance our engagement with investors and the financial community as we implement the aggressive growth strategy we announced in April.”

Biographical Details

Mr. Knaley has extensive experience as a financial leader, having held a number of executive roles in public companies and driving a number of substantial changes to their business results and financial reporting compliance.

He was most recently the CFO for Proximo Medical, a start-up company that specializes in the commercialization of medical devices. As CFO, he provided strategic management of accounting and finance functions including financial control, cash maximization and tax and regulatory compliance.

Prior to Proximo, he served as Senior Vice President and Interim CFO of ViewRay, Inc., a global manufacturer of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems. At ViewRay he delivered strategic leadership for this publicly listed company.

Before ViewRay, Mr. Knaley served as CFO at ARC Group Worldwide, Inc,. a global manufacturer of precision metallurgic products and advanced 3D printing. Prior to ViewRay he was Vice President and Corporate Controller of Spectranetics Corp., a vascular intervention device maker, where he supported the executive team in selling the company to Philips Holding USA, Inc.

Other positions Mr. Knaley has previously held include: Corporate Controller for Arcelormittal USA, a steel and mining company and Vice President Finance/Audit Manager for Caterpillar, Inc., a Fortune 100 corporation that designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells machinery, engines, financial products, and insurance.

