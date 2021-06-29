checkAd

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Appoints Pharmaceutical Executive Molly Harper to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:03  |  45   |   |   

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel high-quality medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Molly Harper to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Harper to the Catalyst board. Ms. Harper is a highly accomplished life-science executive with broad background in rare disease drug development, commercialization and strategic planning across a diverse range of therapeutic areas. Her experience is well suited to further strengthen our Board of Directors and will serve the Company well as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst.

“I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Catalyst at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution, as it continues its effort to broaden its portfolio and product pipeline,” said Ms. Harper. “I am looking forward to working with the Board and the Company’s senior leaders, as we continue our mission of changing the lives of patients and their families suffering from rare diseases.”

Ms. Harper has over 20 years of experience focusing on strategic planning and cross-functional leadership at life sciences companies of all sizes. Since May 2020, Ms. Harper has served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system. Prior to joining Relmada, Ms. Harper served in positions of increasing responsibility with Akcea Therapeutics, a development and commercialization company focused on rare diseases, where she was most recently Senior Vice President and Global Franchise General Manager with cross-functional responsibility for a six-drug portfolio including two approved rare disease drugs. She was one of the first employees at Akcea, which she joined as VP of Commercial Development. Prior to joining Akcea, Ms. Harper was Head of US Endocrinology in the Rare Disease division of Sanofi Genzyme. Ms. Harper’s experience at Genzyme included global and U.S. marketing leadership positions, and she previously held positions across sales and marketing in both primary care and hospital businesses at Merck & Co. Prior to joining Merck, Ms. Harper worked in life sciences equity research at UBS Warburg, and as a strategy consultant with The Wilkerson Group/IBM.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Appoints Pharmaceutical Executive Molly Harper to its Board of Directors CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage, patient-centric biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing and commercializing novel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus