Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Appoints Pharmaceutical Executive Molly Harper to its Board of Directors

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Harper to the Catalyst board. Ms. Harper is a highly accomplished life-science executive with broad background in rare disease drug development, commercialization and strategic planning across a diverse range of therapeutic areas. Her experience is well suited to further strengthen our Board of Directors and will serve the Company well as we continue to execute our growth strategy,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst.

“I am excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Catalyst at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution, as it continues its effort to broaden its portfolio and product pipeline,” said Ms. Harper. “I am looking forward to working with the Board and the Company’s senior leaders, as we continue our mission of changing the lives of patients and their families suffering from rare diseases.”

Ms. Harper has over 20 years of experience focusing on strategic planning and cross-functional leadership at life sciences companies of all sizes. Since May 2020, Ms. Harper has served as Executive Vice President of Operations for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system. Prior to joining Relmada, Ms. Harper served in positions of increasing responsibility with Akcea Therapeutics, a development and commercialization company focused on rare diseases, where she was most recently Senior Vice President and Global Franchise General Manager with cross-functional responsibility for a six-drug portfolio including two approved rare disease drugs. She was one of the first employees at Akcea, which she joined as VP of Commercial Development. Prior to joining Akcea, Ms. Harper was Head of US Endocrinology in the Rare Disease division of Sanofi Genzyme. Ms. Harper’s experience at Genzyme included global and U.S. marketing leadership positions, and she previously held positions across sales and marketing in both primary care and hospital businesses at Merck & Co. Prior to joining Merck, Ms. Harper worked in life sciences equity research at UBS Warburg, and as a strategy consultant with The Wilkerson Group/IBM.