LAKE GILES ULARRING DSO UPDATE Macarthur makes application for additional tenure to support planned DSO operation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to advise that it has made an application for a Miscellaneous Licence covering an area of 74 hectares adjacent to its flagship Lake Giles Iron Project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

The tenure, which is adjacent to the Snark deposit of the Ularring Hematite Project, will support Macarthur’s non-process infrastructure for its planned direct-shipping iron ore (“DSO”) campaign, initially targeting mining of the Snark and Drabble Downs deposits at Lake Giles.

A figure accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55cc022b-92db-4bf9 ...

Macarthur recently executed an Access Agreement to support the Application over this ground with its long-term associate, local prospector Mel Dalla-Costa. Macarthur intends to advance the Application as quickly as possible to allow the Company to target commencement of DSO production at the earliest available opportunity. The tenure will accommodate the mining operations centre that includes support infrastructure such as vehicle workshops, water storage, site offices, fuel supply and product stockpiling and loadout facilities.

Andrew Bruton, CEO of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“Macarthur continues to advance mine and transport planning for a DSO mining operation at Ularring. This tenure application is another important step towards that objective.

The earliest commencement of revenue generating activities remains one of the Company’s key priorities. With a clear view of the transport logistics challenges that are always evident in a heated commodity market, Management has been taking time over the last several months to ensure that this objective can be optimised in its delivery, to enable the Company to take advantage of current iron ore prices.

The market has been patiently awaiting further details on our progress, and as we continue to advance arrangements for the mining of DSO at Ularring, we expect to provide further updates on this and other planned product export activities shortly.”

