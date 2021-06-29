Marble Financial Launches New Marketing Program With Venngo As Its First Financial Wellness Technology Solution Provider

Marble, a leading financial technology innovator, is expanding its consumer reach by entering into the employee wellness space through Venngo, a leading group and employee perk provider with over 1.25M Canadian’s already accessing Venngo’s merchant perks, offers, and digital content. MyMarble is the first and only AI-powered financial wellness technology solution available to Venngo members, providing Marble with an excellent opportunity to assist even more Canadians in improving their financial health and allowing Marble to increase brand awareness further and accelerate its member growth.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce the launch of a new marketing program with Venngo, Canada’s most widely recognized and North America’s largest provider of private group discounts and employee perk programs.

According to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, a growing number of employers across Canada recognize the importance of financial wellness. It was found that 43% (1) of Canadian employees are distracted by their finances, contributing to 7,521 hours of lost productivity each year. This data proves the need for solutions like MyMarble to be readily available to employers and employees looking for relief through financial wellness solutions. This presents Marble with an excellent opportunity to become a leader within the employee wellness space as Venngo’s first financial wellness technology solution provider that supports Canadians to reach their financial goals.

“At Marble we focus on nourishing the confidence of as many Canadians as possible to redefine themselves more broadly,” says Rich Elliott, Director of Marketing at Marble. ”Through partnering Venngo, a leader in employee perk programs, it opens up a fantastic multi-stream marketing channel for Marble to reach over a million of highly motivated and budget-savvy consumers. This is a segment we have seen some of our most successful and loyal members.”

Venngo has over 18 years' experience as a pioneer in providing discount programs to employers and its employees, helping them connect with their favourite brands at the best prices. An exclusive MyMarble program and pricing will be featured on Venngo’s platform, providing a meaningful, results-based AI solution for consumers to achieve financial goals, relieve stress, and improve productivity for their employers.