Whitestone Signs 8,061-square-foot Lease with Michael’s of Las Colinas Restaurant in Las Colinas Village

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT today announced it has welcomed Michael’s of Las Colinas restaurant as a new tenant at its Las Colinas Village neighborhood center. Michael’s of Las Colinas signed a lease for an existing 8,061-square-foot restaurant space. Whitestone’s re-merchandising of Las Colinas Village has added a tailored mix of new tenants, including Michael’s of Las Colinas, which has increased revenues by 10.1% and raised occupancy for Whitestone’s Dallas market to 91%, a 3% increase from end of first quarter 2021.

“We’ve been buying in the Dallas MSA for more than a decade and continue to look for additional value-add properties in the market, and Las Colinas, with the strength of its location having a traffic count of 191,000 vehicles per day and a HHI of greater than $100,000, was perfectly positioned to upgrade the quality of revenue by re-merchandising the full tenant mix,” said Whitestone Chief Executive Officer Jim Mastandrea.

“This is evidenced by the 10.1% increase in revenues from our recent re-merchandising of our Las Colinas Village property.

“This also highlights our ability to identify, acquire and re-merchandise off-market acquisition opportunities in desirable high-growth, high-income markets, per our business model, and distinguishes our properties as desirable locations for our tenants and customers, and consistent contributors of institutional value for our shareholders,” Mastandrea continued.

About Michael’s of Las Colinas

Michael's of Las Colinas was founded by a team of like-minded foodies; a group of friends who have always liked to eat, drink, and create amazing food together. This quickly led them to open Michael’s of Las Colinas, a place where people from all over the Dallas / Ft Worth metroplex can meet to enjoy special dishes and comfortable atmosphere. Freshness and creativity are the favorite ingredients. The menu is varied and designed to provide a superb culinary experience, and the service is unmatched.