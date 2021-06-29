checkAd

authID.ai, Formerly Ipsidy, Introduces New Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Recognized Global Leaders in Digital Transformation and Innovation from Standard Chartered Bank, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Progress Partners and Temenos join Board

Denver, CO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (www.authid.ai) (formerly Ipsidy) [OTCQB:IDTYD], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions, today introduced its new non-executive directors to Company shareholders and stakeholders. The four new members join Chairman Phillip Kumnick, along with Philip Broenniman, and newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Tom Thimot. The new appointments strengthen the Company’s broad industry experience, and aim to provide guidance, support, and oversight as the Company expands its technology offering and works to deepen its business pipeline.

In addition to Tom Thimot, the new Directors are:

  • Dr. Michael Gorriz, Chief Information Officer of Standard Chartered Bank
  • Michael Koehneman, recently Global Advisory Chief Operating Officer at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
  • Sanjay Puri, Managing Director at Progress Partners
  • Jacqueline White, President, Americas at Temenos

“We are honored to welcome such highly-regarded industry experts to our Board,” authID.ai Chairman Phillip Kumnick noted. “These Directors bring exceptional expertise leading large-scale digital transformation and innovation initiatives across many of the industries we serve. Their participation also validates the strength of our technology and reflects their confidence in our goal to be the preferred global platform for biometric identity authentication, powered by the most sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies.”

“The primary challenge for 21st century financial institutions is the safety and security of their customers' data and assets,” Ms. White commented. “Ensuring that organizations recognize every customer before a transaction takes place means implementing next-generation biometric authentication solution technology now. I’m thrilled to offer my voice and experience on the Board and help usher in the next era of biometric authentication, led by authID.”

“Customer authentication and verification is paramount in any digital business,” said Dr. Gorriz. “The seamless integration of this important service in your technology stack at an affordable cost is the basis for any digital growth strategy. authID offers a Biometric Identity-as-a-Service platform, built with the most advanced AI techniques. Every company which is on a digital transformation journey should be considering integrating authID to enhance their offering.” 

