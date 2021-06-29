checkAd

Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Hires Luke Lampsona To Helm Chuck’s NYC

Luke Lampsona Is A High-Fashion Up-And-Comer In NYC And Industry Prodigy

New York, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, that has opened a new retail location in New York City at 173 East 91st Street, Basement, New York, NY 10128 as of 5/21/2021, today announced it has selected a very high-profile acquisition in the NYC fashion trend field.

Luke Lampsona, will now be helming the new venture. Most recently the brain and the creative energy behind the emerging One on One brand, Lampasona has cut his fashion chops at some of the most iconic brands in the world including Barney’s. He’s also well-known among the trendy New York City flea scene where people have been scrambling to see what he has to offer.

“I know Luke is the exact right person to advance Chuck’s, and I have so much confidence in both his business acumen and his well-trained eye for the hottest trends,” said DiPalma and Vincent alike. “Keep an eye on him, because he is destined for big things.”

The company also recently announced that it will be a sponsor for the Polo Hamptons Polo Match and Event. Being a sponsor, the magazine also included the article in its July 4th issue. This match and event are produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world-renowned Hamptons. https://sociallifemagazine.com 

The clientele attending will include some of the country’s most important influencers and the owners of international trend setting fashion houses. The Polo Match & Cocktail Party, held in Bridgehampton, 900 Lumber Lane, on July 24, 2021, will offer the Company’s executive team the opportunity to gain new inroads for the company in both the Chuck’s Vintage and the Company’s cutting-edge solar technologies.

CEO James DiPrima previously said; “The events surrounding the Polo Match and the article in one of the most prestigious fashion/social magazines will undoubtedly help launch the new New York City location. Having Luke there with us, he will be the straw that stirs the drink!”

About Chuck’s Vintage:
Chuck’s Vintage provides its clients an all-access pass to historical fashion. Accessories, garments and complete ensembles from a bygone era, lest we forget its beauty. It seems only fitting that Chuck’s Vintage would open its doors during a pandemic that is most closely associated with the plague that befell Los Angeles in 1924. In these times of uncertainty, and ever-changing business regulations and restrictions, Chuck’s Vintage is doing its best to provide clients with a white glove experience.  

