checkAd

Enigmai, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Announces the Addition of Mr. Ziv Shalev as Sales Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Claymont, Delaware, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ziv Shalev has joined the Enigmai team as the lead in sales. Mr. Shalev brings substantial experience and skills to the expanding operations of Enigmai to help the sales process meet demand.

Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategic and Business Development for Enigmai, stated, “I’m excited that Ziv has agreed to join our team. He brings incredibly vast experience with a strong vision for our sales team that will help Enigmai continue to grow.”

Enigmai offers a proprietary WorkForce Management platform that simplifies the scheduling process and streamlines operations. With specific experience in call center technology over the past 20+ years, Mr. Shalev will focus his efforts on capturing more of the call center marketplace as well as branching out into other industries that can benefit from our software. His area of expertise includes software solutions to accelerate and improve performance in Contact centers, and he has built a track record of success for call centers spanning numerous industries. As a serial entrepreneur, Mr. Shalev has founded and co-founded several companies, as well as serving as CEO for several other corporate enterprises since the early 2000s.

Mr. Shalev commented, “I am very happy to join the Enigmai team. Over the years, I have reviewed their WFM solution multiple times and the product offers unique advantages in this market. I know that the solution we can offer new customers will make a real difference to their operations, and this is exactly what makes me so excited to lead the sales team.”

As an expert in call center technology, Mr. Shalev’s primary focus will be sales of Enigmai’s WorkForce Management platform, an all-in-one solution that provides companies with an easy-to-use interface. With just the click of a button, companies can schedule shifts and breaks or allow employees to request time off. Israeli clients of Enigmai are quickly learning the benefits of this web-based solution that is rich with multiple features and integrates with in-house systems.

Mrs. Muskal added, “Everyone at Enigmai is excited to bring about changes in the sales process to implement Ziv’s vision as he applies his outstanding skill set to our sales efforts. He is a leader in this field.”

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, concluded, “I’m pleased to see the addition of Mr. Shalev to the Enigmai team. It speaks to the company’s promising future that someone of Mr. Shalev’s caliber has joined our group. I couldn’t be happier with Enigmai’s direction and plans for growth.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009.  As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

Email: info@enigmai.com

www.enigmai.com

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

Email: info@goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

www.goldenstarenterprisesltd.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "will be," "anticipate," "predict," “expect” "continue," "future," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enigmai, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Announces the Addition of Mr. Ziv Shalev as Sales Leader Claymont, Delaware, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ziv Shalev has joined the Enigmai team as the lead in sales. Mr. Shalev brings substantial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Continues Its Listing Strategy With The Launch of Solana (SOL) ETP
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
CNH Industrial announces management changes within Firefighting Business Unit
Oena Diamond Sales – Q3 2021 Report
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended June 26, 2021
TELUS closes its inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering
WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick
Titel
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus