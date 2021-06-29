Magnite-Led Consortium Completes First Phase of Publisher First-Party Segments Initiative

Provides Media Owners with a Transparent, Scalable and Standardized Solution Based on Publisher First-Party Data

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced the completion of the first phase of a Publisher First-Party Segments Initiative which addresses the needs of buyers and sellers in a cookieless environment. The initiative already handles over three billion transactions daily and has over 30 participants, including media owners and members of the buying community.



In response to the eventuality of third-party cookies no longer being a viable identity and targeting solution in the future, participating publishers are testing Publisher First-Party Segments to provide buyers with scalable audience targeting opportunities, while safeguarding user identity and browsing history. The first phase of this initiative focused on helping publishers define and assemble First-Party Segments using existing IAB Tech Lab industry standards, establish a testing framework, and execute real-time transactions against these seller-defined audiences without the use of third-party cookies.