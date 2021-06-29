Magnite-Led Consortium Completes First Phase of Publisher First-Party Segments Initiative
Provides Media Owners with a Transparent, Scalable and Standardized Solution Based on Publisher First-Party Data
LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite, the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced the completion of the first phase of a Publisher First-Party
Segments Initiative which addresses the needs of buyers and sellers in a cookieless environment. The initiative already handles over three billion transactions daily and has over 30 participants,
including media owners and members of the buying community.
In response to the eventuality of third-party cookies no longer being a viable identity and targeting solution in the future, participating publishers are testing Publisher First-Party Segments to provide buyers with scalable audience targeting opportunities, while safeguarding user identity and browsing history. The first phase of this initiative focused on helping publishers define and assemble First-Party Segments using existing IAB Tech Lab industry standards, establish a testing framework, and execute real-time transactions against these seller-defined audiences without the use of third-party cookies.
This month, Magnite moved this effort formally into Prebid.org where the project will expand under the guidance of the Prebid.org taxonomy task force and IAB Tech Lab’s Addressability working group. To further iterate and scale, the Publisher First-Party Segments Initiative is expected to adopt the IAB Tech Lab’s Seller-Defined Audience specification, which was incubated last year within IAB Tech Lab’s global Project Rearc initiative.
“In order to validate the efficacy of a cookieless identity solution, we reached out to a group of leading publishers, DSPs and buyers with a proposal to collaborate around publisher first-party segments,” said Garrett McGrath, VP of Product Management at Magnite. “The rapid launch and testing with real advertising budgets speaks volumes for what we can accomplish when the industry comes together. The resulting Publisher First-Party Segments Initiative presents publishers with an addressability approach that has both high accuracy and scale through federated segments.”
