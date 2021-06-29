checkAd

Exela Technologies adds Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for a large health insurance company

Exela’s RPA platform is currently utilized by several customers across multiple industries including Banking, Finance & Accounting and the Public Sector

IRVING, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today announced rollout of EON, Exela’s Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for a large health insurance company.

This effort accelerates the digital transformation efforts for a major insurer by automating repetitive manual tasks. As part a broader relationship built over 16 years, Exela’s RPA platform will automate claims processing and fulfillment services. This solution significantly reduces processing time and the overall responsiveness to members and providers.

Exela continues to invest in expanding PCH Global capabilities to provide a cloud hosted solution with one of the best edit resolutions for healthcare claims. Deployment of our RPA platform as a module within the overall PCH ecosystem marks another milestone in PCH Global platform’s growing value proposition in healthcare to digitally connect members, providers and Insurance companies for clean claims, payment transparency and digital appeals.

“Our EON platform, currently deployed for several customers in Banking, Finance & Accounting and the Public Sector will now be utilized by a large insurer. Our configurable RPA platform minimizes processing time, reduces human error and increases throughput” said Srini Murali, Exela’s President for Americas & APAC.

Exela’s strategy is to migrate healthcare relationships to our PCH Global cloud network to offer greater scalability, highest uptime and business continuity protections, as well as improved data analytics built into the platform and accessible via a self-service model. Exela’s team of data scientists leverage intelligent data processing capabilities powered by neural networks, while Exela’s Business Process Management teams, helps customers optimize business processes, generate deeper insights, and achieve greater process flexibility and control.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100.

