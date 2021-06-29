Osisko Windfall Infill and Expansion Drilling Adds High-Grade

Significant new analytical results presented below include 60 intercepts in 16 drill holes (8 from surface, 8 from underground) and 13 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined February 2021 mineral resource estimate (“MRE”) blocks (see Osisko news release dated February 17, 2021). The expansion intercepts are located outside the February 2021 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “Drilling at Windfall continues to progress well in both infill and expansion holes. Today’s result include four intervals greater than 180 g/t gold over two metres in three different zones in Lynx and Caribou. Also of note is hole WST-21-0706, which extends a Lynx Southwest wireframe 30 metres towards furface. Results continue to add confidence in the continuity of the deposit and our modelling.”

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 232 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2522; 195 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-21-2470-W3; 180 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-21-777-W1; 186 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in WST-21-0725; 148 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2478-W3; 16.0 g/t Au over 8.2 metres in WST-21-0734A; 24.2 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2526; 52.3 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in OSK-W-21-2520. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-17-777 821.0 823.4 2.4 3.91 UDD_4116 Underdog 1075.0 1077.0 2.0 11.1 UDD_4915

including 1075.9 1076.2 0.3 67.3 OSK-W-17-838 674.0 676.0 2.0 8.27 Caribou_2558

including 674.9 675.3 0.4 40.7 OSK-W-20-2280-W8 996.0 998.3 2.3 31.4 30.2 TLX_3163

including 997.2 997.7 0.5 106 100 OSK-W-21-1827-W3 796.0 798.0 2.0 6.31 UDD_4121

including 796.9 797.3 0.4 27.0 OSK-W-21-1882-W3 809.7 812.0 2.3 3.63 UDD_4100

including 810.7 811.0 0.3 26.8 OSK-W-21-2067-W8 1029.0 1031.2 2.2 9.66 TLX_3183 Triple Lynx 1053.0 1055.0 2.0 20.8 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx 1087.0 1089.0 2.0 12.8 TLX_3162 Triple Lynx 1103.0 1105.0 2.0 7.17 TLX_3170

including 1104.0 1104.3 0.3 37.4 1126.0 1128.0 2.0 4.11 TLX_3172 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2275-W6 812.0 814.1 2.1 17.0 15.5 TLX_3184

including 813.5 813.8 0.3 111 100 OSK-W-21-2470-W4 967.0 969.0 2.0 15.5 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2478-W3 862.5 864.7 2.2 148 76.9 TLX_3171

including 863.4 864.3 0.9 252 100 875.1 877.2 2.1 14.4 TLX_3184

including 875.1 875.4 0.3 91.2 OSK-W-21-2479-W3 891.0 893.4 2.4 8.36 UDD_4501

including 892.0 892.7 0.7 23.6 OSK-W-21-2479-W4 662.9 665.0 2.1 9.62 UDD_4102

including 664.0 664.6 0.6 24.1 678.0 680.0 2.0 19.5 UDD_4102

including 679.0 679.6 0.6 46.6 755.0 757.0 2.0 6.31 UDD_4107 Underdog OSK-W-21-2512 759.6 761.7 2.1 20.9 UDD_4106

including 759.6 760.5 0.9 47.3 781.0 783.0 2.0 22.2 UDD_4106

including 781.8 782.4 0.6 72.1 862.0 864.3 2.3 6.75 UDD_4905

including 864.0 864.3 0.3 23.8 OSK-W-21-2512-W1 667.0 671.7 4.7 12.1 UDD_4116

including 668.2 668.5 0.3 64.3 673.0 675.0 2.0 4.19 UDD_4116

including 674.6 675.0 0.4 18.0 697.0 699.0 2.0 3.85 UDD_4100 Underdog OSK-W-21-2520 535.8 538.0 2.2 52.3 24.8 Caribou_2232

including 537.5 538.0 0.5 221 100 541.0 543.0 2.0 5.92 Caribou_2232

including 542.5 543.0 0.5 19.0 611.0 613.0 2.0 12.9 Caribou_2233

including 611.6 612.2 0.6 39.3 653.0 655.0 2.0 25.0 Caribou_2206

including 654.0 655.0 1.0 49.9 OSK-W-21-2522 654.0 656.0 2.0 3.88 LXM_3304 Lynx 746.3 748.3 2.0 232 37.2 LXM_3345

including 747.6 748.0 0.4 1075 100 OSK-W-21-2523 992.0 994.0 2.0 11.7 UDD_4501

including 993.0 994.0 1.0 23.3 OSK-W-21-2526 248.3 253.3 5.0 24.2 F51_6008

including 248.3 249.2 0.9 63.5 OSK-W-21-2534 538.3 540.4 2.1 17.5 Caribou_2211

including 538.3 538.7 0.4 53.0 543.0 545.4 2.4 25.9 21.6 Caribou_2211

including 543.0 543.5 0.5 121 100 WST-21-0682B 116.0 118.0 2.0 6.21 LXM_3311 Lynx WST-21-0725 238.6 240.8 2.2 186 56.9 TLX_3161

including 239.0 239.8 0.8 400 100 292.0 294.2 2.2 8.13 TLX_3163

including 293.6 294.2 0.6 26.8 WST-21-0727A 328.0 330.1 2.1 18.6 17.5 TLX_3163

including 328.4 328.7 0.3 108 100 WST-21-0775 429.5 431.5 2.0 4.21 TLX_3165 Triple Lynx WST-21-0790 283.0 285.1 2.1 12.9 LXSW_3500

including 283.4 283.7 0.3 87.9 WST-21-0824 304.9 307.5 2.6 11.4 TLX_3185 Triple Lynx 314.4 318.0 3.6 4.79 TLX_3163 Triple Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. UDD = Underdog, LXM = Lynx Main, TLX = Triple Lynx, and LXSW = Lynx Southwest.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-777-W1 377.6 381.6 4.0 8.48 Caribou

including 377.6 377.9 0.3 46.2 442.4 444.7 2.3 180 33.5 Caribou

including 444.3 444.7 0.4 942 100 OSK-W-21-2067-W8 1080.0 1082.0 2.0 4.39 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-21-2470-W3 1151.0 1153.3 2.3 195 15.9 Triple Lynx

including 1152.4 1152.7 0.3 1470 100 OSK-W-21-2478-W3 1055.0 1057.0 2.0 16.4 Triple Lynx

including 1056.5 1057.0 0.5 64.1 OSK-W-21-2479-W3 624.7 627.0 2.3 11.6 UDD_4100

including 625.1 625.5 0.4 61.4 OSK-W-21-2487-W5 691.5 693.5 2.0 14.8 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-21-2522 944.3 946.7 2.4 3.90 Lynx 4

including 946.2 946.7 0.5 11.1 OSK-W-21-2523 958.0 960.0 2.0 3.80 Underdog Underdog 1057.0 1059.0 2.0 7.28 Underdog Underdog 1069.0 1071.0 2.0 6.76 Underdog

including 1069.8 1070.5 0.7 19.2 WST-21-0706 215.0 217.5 2.5 7.45 Lynx SW

including 215.9 216.5 0.6 24.6 WST-21-0725 313.5 315.5 2.0 24.1 Triple Lynx

including 313.5 314.5 1.0 47.8 326.0 328.0 2.0 11.6 Triple Lynx

including 327.0 328.0 1.0 22.8 WST-21-0734A 259.1 267.3 8.2 16.0 12.3 Lynx SW

including 266.0 266.5 0.5 161 100 WST-21-0775 211.0 213.0 2.0 14.1 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx WST-21-0790 327.0 329.3 2.3 7.41 Lynx SW

including 327.9 328.2 0.3 54.3

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. UDD = Underdog, SW = Southwest.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-17-777 330 -59 1221 452678 5434500 403 2675 OSK-W-17-838 329 -65 726 453144 5434900 398 3275 OSK-W-20-2280-W8 127 -58 1134 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-21-777-W1 330 -59 969 452678 5434500 403 2675 OSK-W-21-1827-W3 331 -58 996 452506 5434390 403 2475 OSK-W-21-1882-W3 328 -58 1004 452469 5434406 400 2450 OSK-W-21-2067-W8 123 -53 866 453241 5435696 415 3750 OSK-W-21-2275-W6 127 -49 864 452888 5435583 409 3400 OSK-W-21-2470-W3 132 -59 1209 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-21-2470-W4 132 -59 1155 453304 5435639 415 3775 OSK-W-21-2478-W3 128 -54 1080 452997 5435607 425 3500 OSK-W-21-2479-W3 344 -55 1014 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2479-W4 344 -55 402 452315 5434419 399 2325 OSK-W-21-2487-W5 359 -73 771 454135 5435058 397 4225 OSK-W-21-2512 331 -54 855 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2512-W1 331 -54 1089 452448 5434465 400 2475 OSK-W-21-2520 337 -56 351 452596 5434392 401 2550 OSK-W-21-2522 128 -54 450 453451 5435594 411 3900 OSK-W-21-2523 340 -58 1105 452480 5434428 402 2475 OSK-W-21-2526 159 -44 287 453519 5436029 406 4150 OSK-W-21-2534 343 -59 1203 452549 5434363 401 2500 WST-21-0682B 129 -64 472 453106 5435066 231 3325 WST-21-0706 165 -54 417 453104 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0725 160 -67 391 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0727A 146 -69 361 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0734A 129 -56 360 452956 5435003 253 3175 WST-21-0775 153 -44 469 453256 5435210 95 3525 WST-21-0790 171 -65 406 453104 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0824 156 -70 343 453506 5435327 -7 3800

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ± silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zones

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ± ankerite veinlets or as replacement type in shear zones and is characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Underdog

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing quartz-pyrite (± tourmaline) veins and as disseminated, stringer, semi-massive to massive pyrite with minor sphalerite, chalcopyrite and molybdenite associated with strong sericite and silica alteration. Mineralization is hosted along the intrusive contacts of a three-phase composite felsic porphyritic unit which cross-cuts felsic and mafic volcanic sequences.

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE“) defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 17, 2021 is supported by the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Windfall Project” dated April 26, 2021 (that includes Windfall Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of November 30, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 521,000 tonnes at 11.3 g/t Au (189,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 5,502,000 tonnes at 9.4 g/t Au (1,668,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 16,401,000 tonnes at 8.0 g/t Au (4,244,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 17, 2021 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by BBA Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

