VYNE Therapeutics to Participate in the 2nd Annual JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Digital Event

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”) today announced that Dr. Iain Stuart, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in and moderate a scientific panel discussion at the 2nd Annual JAK Inhibitors Drug Development Digital Event, to take place virtually June 29-July 1, 2021.

Event Details:﻿

Day:   Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Time:  2:40pm Eastern Time
Panel:  Past, Present & Future Combinational Opportunities with JAKi

Topics to be addressed on the panel include the current dearth of JAK inhibitors in certain disease profiles and speculation on the use of combinational approaches and the benefits of combinational approaches for targeted therapeutic treatments. Discussion will also focus on current and future research trends in immunology to highlight particular opportunities for JAK inhibitors.

For more information on the JAK Inhibitor Drug Development Summit refer to https://jak-drugdevelopment.com/

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies in dermatology and beyond.

With expertise in topical medicine innovation as a springboard, VYNE is working to develop and commercialize a variety of solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST), and has received FDA approval for AMZEEQ (minocycline) topical foam, 4%, the world’s first topical minocycline, and for ZILXI (minocycline) topical foam, 1.5%, the first minocycline product of any kind to be approved by the FDA for use in rosacea. For more information about our approved products, please see AMZEEQ’s Full Prescribing Information at AMZEEQ.com and ZILXI’s Full Prescribing Information at ZILXI.com.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its investigational products, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com or follow VYNE on Twitter. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls, and webcasts.

CONTACT:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646-889-1200
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com 

Tyler Zeronda
VYNE Therapeutics Inc.
908-458-9106
Tyler.Zeronda@VYNEtx.com





