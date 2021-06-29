checkAd

Hip-Hop and Crypto Mogul Jim Jones Signs with Image Protect’s (IMTL) Celebrity NFT Platform; Website Launching This Week

New York, New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink: IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce the official signing of hip hop Legend, Television Star, Entrepreneur, and entertainment mogul Jim Jones (https://twitter.com/jimjonescapo) to its NFT Marketplace, Legends NFT, an evolution of Fotofy which launches in full this week.

The Company’s partnership with celebrity photographer Idris Erba (www.idriserba.com) has Erba set to shoot exclusive high-profile images of Jones for Legends NFT where the Company will feature the highest level NFTs, (Non-Fungible Tokens) for fans and investors alike.

Shareholders can check out the front-end today at https://legendnfts.io, and the full site launches live later this week with its blockchain in ERC 20 token readied for the auction process. The Company utilizes https://greenlight.digital, a top tier crypto consulting group, for its back-end build out and managing the auction process.

CEO Lawrence Adams stated, “We are elated to have such an Impactful talent to our NFT site, Jim has been a dominant force in the development and growth in Hip Hop over the years, and has built a lasting legacy, I’m confident we’ll capture digitally that energy he brings through his music and produce a collection that will exist for years to come”.

As well, Jones joins IMTL’s platform with an existing affinity for cryptocurrency and NFTs. Between ventures in the cannabis industry, with Capo-Saucy Extract Farms, his Vampire Life clothing line and the newly launched Quarantine Studios, Jones has created several revenue streams over the years by identifying and investing in emerging markets, including his recently minted $CapoCoin in partnership with Zaptheory — which is essentially a social marketplace for cryptocurrency and NFT’s, like Ethereum.

In 2021 alone, NFT’s, which can be collectible items or a string of events, have exploded within the music industry as artists such as Post Malone, MF DOOM, and Lil Pump all have announced NFT experiences of their own.

JIM JONES is Top American rapper, record executive, and music video director. Jones is an original member of hip hop collective the Diplomats (also known as Dipset), is also the co-CEO of Diplomat Records, alongside longtime friend and fellow Harlem-bred rapper, Cam'ron. Jones is also a noted music video director under the pseudonym CAPO, having directed videos for artists including Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, Remy Ma and State Property.

